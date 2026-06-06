One Swing Turns Super Regional Opener on Its Head, Puts UNC One Loss Away From Elimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was all going according to plan for Scott Forbes’ club.

As Ryan Lynch trotted to the mound for the top of the sixth inning, he did so holding a 5-1 lead.

Then, Trojan leadoff man Adrian Lopez singled, followed by another base hit from Augie Lopez, before a seeing-eye blooper behind third base plated a run and cut UNC’s lead to three.

There was still little reason to panic after a stellar defensive play by Tar Heel first baseman Erik Paulsen and Lynch’s seventh strikeout brought an end to the starter’s outing after 5.2 innings.

With one of Carolina’s premier bullpen arms in Walker McDuffie taking the mound with two outs and the bottom third of USC’s lineup due up, the situation remained firmly in the Tar Heels’ favor, but perhaps some of the Boshamer faithful grew uneasy when seven-hole hitter Andrew Lamb worked a six-pitch walk to load the bases.

Then it happened.

After taking a first-pitch slider for a strike, Trojan shortstop Dean Carpentier got another one — one that caught a little too much plate — and launched it 355 feet over the left-field wall for his fourth — and biggest — home run of the season.

“I was sitting on a slider,” Carpentier said. “He’s a slider guy, and I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it, and found a way out of the yard.”

A Boshamer Stadium crowd that had spent much of Friday afternoon urging the Tar Heels toward a super regional-opening victory and one win away from Omaha suddenly fell silent as USC seized a 6-5 lead — and with it, all the momentum on Bryson Field.

“Once the ball got hit, everybody just started losing it,” USC reliever Chase Herrell said. “From that point on, it was just, ‘We’re winning this game.’ The vibes were amazing. Everybody in the dugout just knew, and we just kept pulling the rope more and more.”

And when the Trojans stepped back into the batter’s box for the top of the seventh, they weren’t finished.

Southern Cal tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning after Carolina went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, capping an eight-run unanswered surge that turned a four-run Tar Heel advantage into a four-run deficit. Meanwhile, the Tar Heel offense offered little resistance.

After chasing one of the nation’s top pitchers, Mason Edwards, after only three innings and consistently working deep counts through the first half of the game, the Tar Heels had no response once USC grabbed control.

Carolina recorded seven hits and drew four walks over the first five innings, but managed only two singles the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Trojans piled up eight hits and two walks after the sixth inning, completing a stunning comeback and putting the Tar Heels one loss away from the end of their season.

“Anytime that happens, you got to get up off the mat, because you just got smoked on the mat with a grand slam with two outs, and you’re down by one when you’ve been in control the whole game,” Forbes said.

Friday’s loss marked just the third time all season that UNC has dropped the opener of a three-game set, and if it’s any consolation for the Carolina faithful, the Tar Heels rallied to win two of those series — against Boston College and on the road at Clemson.

“To win a weekend series, you got to win two,” Forbes said. “We just happened to lose the first one, so I just reminded them, have that short memory and move on. If your family’s here, be present, don’t go pout about it, hang out with them, and then come in here tomorrow and just play.”

Looking through a less optimistic lens, however, North Carolina has never recovered after losing game one of a super regional, failing to crawl out of the hole against South Carolina in 2003, Auburn in 2019, and Arkansas in 2022.

Jason DeCaro will get the ball Saturday afternoon as the Tar Heels look to keep their season alive. First pitch at Boshamer Stadium is set for 2 p.m.

“Our approach tomorrow for me, as the head coach, will be what we’ve been doing all year,” Forbes said. “You lose game one in a weekend series, you’re going to do everything in your power to win game two. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Added Erik Paulsen: “Nothing was really said, everyone just understands that we just have to let today go and focus on tomorrow.”