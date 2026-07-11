Owen Hull Selected In Second Round of MLB Draft By Boston Red Sox

Following a standout junior season in Chapel Hill, Owen Hull has earned his shot at the pros. The Tar Heel center fielder heard his name called by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft Saturday.

The North Carolina outfielder will join teammate Jake Schaffner in the Red Sox organization after Boston selected Schaffner with the No. 20 overall pick in Saturday’s first round.

Spearheading North Carolina’s offense this season, Hull led the Tar Heels in batting average (.393), OPS (1.115) and RBIs (87) while starting all 69 games in center field. In ACC play, the 6-foot-4 Alexandria, Va., native hit .432 with 45 RBIs and a .504 on-base percentage, earning First-Team All-ACC honors in May.

“Hull is an absolute stud, leader, talented, hard nosed doesn’t take a day off, he’ll be a high draft pick,” Scott Forbes told Inside Carolina in January. “I absolutely love him.”

During North Carolina’s run to the’s College World Series Finals, Hull went 11-for-26 with six RBIs and two home runs across six games in Omaha, earning College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.

Hull hit .479 (23-for-48) with 12 RBIs across 12 NCAA Tournament games, highlighted by his walk-off double in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional that punched the Tar Heels’ ticket to Omaha.

“I have no words to describe (the ninth inning double),” Hull said after punching UNC’s ticket to Omaha. “I’m out here having as much fun as I can, and there’s no other group of boys, and coach I would rather play for. I love this team so much.”

Hull arrived in Chapel Hill after spending his first two collegiate seasons at George Mason, where he earned Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore.

Hull becomes the third consecutive North Carolina center fielder selected in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft, following Kane Kepley (No. 56 overall in 2025) and Vance Honeycutt (No. 22 overall in 2024).