Patience at the Plate, Production From the Bottom: Grace’s Takeaways

Jason DeCaro turned in yet another stellar outing in Carolina Blue. The junior went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine batters. His nine punchouts against the Rebels are the most by a Tar Heel pitcher in Omaha since 2009, when Alex White fanned 12 in UNC's 5-2 loss to ASU. Caden Glauber closed out the final 2.1 frames, but it was the plate discipline agasint a high-quality arm that made the difference.