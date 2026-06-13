Skip to main content
North Carolina
Join Now

Patience at the Plate, Production From the Bottom: Grace’s Takeaways

GraceNugentby: Grace Nugent8 minutes agogracegnugent
USATSI_29186723-colin hynek-caden glauber-colin hynek-Dylan Widger imagn
Colin Hyenk blasts a three-run homer in the eighth. Photo by Dylan Widger

Jason DeCaro turned in yet another stellar outing in Carolina Blue. The junior went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine batters. His nine punchouts against the Rebels are the most by a Tar Heel pitcher in Omaha since 2009, when Alex White fanned 12 in UNC's 5-2 loss to ASU. Caden Glauber closed out the final 2.1 frames, but it was the plate discipline agasint a high-quality arm that made the difference.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Carolina
+
+
One subscription: The best North Carolina Tar Heels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.