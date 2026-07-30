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Inside Carolina Football

Photos: Carolina Football Training Camp

JimHawkins
Jim Hawkins
07/30/26

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina held its first session of 2026 training camp on Thursday at the Koman Practice Complex. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was there …

Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Nathan Leacock, Mason Humphrey (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Trech Kekahuna (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Jordan Shipp (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Miles O’Neill (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Billy Edwards (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Au’Tori Newkirk (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Travis Burgess (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Bill Belichick talks to Billy Edwards, Miles O’Neill (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Benjamin Hall (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Kaleb Jackson (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Au’Tori Newkirk, Demon June (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Jelani Thurman (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Aidan Banfield (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Offensive line (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Peyton Waters, Greg Smith (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
LB coach Jamie Collins (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Trey Giddens, Isaiah Johnson (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Melkart Abou-Jaoude (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Tarvorise Brown (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
CB coach Armond Hawkins (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)
Jacob Horvath (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)

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