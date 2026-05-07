Piecing Together UNC's 2026-27 Opponents

Believe it or not, North Carolina is less than six months away from tipping off its first season under Michael Malone, and much like the roster itself, the Tar Heels’ 2026-27 schedule has, for the most part, taken shape — though there is still work left to be done.

To this point, UNC has eight non-conference games scheduled, with a ninth and 10th matchup still to be finalized through a home game against Butler and the annual ACC-SEC Challenge.

With the NCAA voting last summer to approve an expanded 32-game regular season schedule beginning in 2026-27, combined with the ACC remaining on an 18-game conference slate, Malone and company still have four openings remaining on the schedule. There’s a clear opening on the schedule for a Thanksgiving Week event if UNC continues its usual practice of joining one.

North Carolina’s confirmed 2026-27 men’s basketball non-conference schedule as of this writing:

Vs. Western Carolina: Nov. 2

Vs. Wofford: Nov. 6

Vs. Wyoming: Nov. 10

Vs. Georgia: Nov. 13

Vs. Marshall: Nov. 20

@ Georgetown: Dec. 12

Vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden): Dec. 19

Vs. The Citadel: Dec. 21

North Carolina and Butler announced in October a home-and-home series set for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, with the Tar Heels scheduled to host the opening matchup in either November or December 2026, though an official date has yet to be finalized.

UNC has almost three weeks between games after hosting Marshall on Nov. 20, leaving open a sizable window in the calendar for the Tar Heels to participate in a Thanksgiving-week multi-team event (MTE). Premier events like the Players Era Festival and Maui Invitational have already announced participating teams for 2026, while other events, like the Battle 4 Atlantis remains to be named.

Last season, North Carolina competed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off over Thanksgiving week, where the Tar Heels faced St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25 and Michigan State on Nov. 27.

The Tar Heels are also still awaiting their ACC-SEC Challenge opponent. In previous seasons, the event has been held either during the final week of November or the opening week of December. Last season, North Carolina’s road matchup against Kentucky was announced on June 12.