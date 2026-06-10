Previewing UNC and the Omaha Field - Inside the Lines

The Diamond Heels are headed to Omaha for the 13th time and, as Scott Forbes told Inside Carolina on Tuesday, it’s a ‘business trip’ to win a national championship. North Carolina’s side of the College World Series bracket is a blend of various teams while the other side is a virtual SEC conference tournament. Play begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET with West Virginia and Troy followed by UNC and Ole Miss in the late game.

Inside Carolina’s Grace Nugent and Tommy Ashley are joined by D1Baseball’s Pat James to discuss the Heels, the Omaha field and the spectacle that is the Greatest Show on Dirt.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show Begins

0:48 – The Process

3:05 – Building Year after Year

4:58 – The Culture is the Identity

9:30 – Charles Schwab Field

12:51 – The Brackets – The Fun Side

17:12 – Four Distinct Styles

21:00 – Other Side Same Styles

23:28 – What is Omaha?

26:04 – The Magic

29:16 – What If?

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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