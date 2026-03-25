Reaction Show: Hubert Davis Out

North Carolina announced on Tuesday evening that Hubert Davis has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the UNC Basketball program. Davis coached the Tar Heels for five seasons, making the national championship in his first season but struggling with consistency throughout his time on the UNC bench. This season, Carolina ended the season with three straight losses for the first time in 56 years, just a season removed from losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Inside Carolina’s crew of Sherrell McMillan, Greg Barnes and Rob Harrington join Tommy Ashley for a live reaction show discussing the news and how the decision came to be. Barnes highlights the process to get here since that season-ending loss, and the trio discusses the problems that Davis could never correct or overcome in his time at Carolina.

The panel discusses the next steps in the process and the coaching search that will occur as North Carolina moves into the next era – and an era without a member of the Carolina Family at the helm of the basketball program.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:03 – Sherrell’s opening thoughts

3:27 – Rob’s opening thoughts

6:02 – Win to be Elite

8:08 – Hubert’s statement

10:16 – The weight of Carolina

12:27 – Barnes with the facts

16:11 – Hubert’s struggles – Greg

17:47 – Rob on the problems

19:53 – Sherrell on identity

22:22 – Empathy

24:12 – What’s Next?

27:25 – Sherrell on recruiting impact

30:17 – Rob: get it right

33:14 – Getting Carolina

37:10 – The best, period.

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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