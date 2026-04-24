Reaction Show: Veesaar Choosing NBA Path

Word leaked on Friday that North Carolina center Henri Veesaar plans to forego his senior season in Chapel Hill and declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Veesaar is projected as a late first to early second round pick and intends to stay in the draft, thus ending his college career.

Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan joins Joey Powell to discuss Veesaar’s decision and what comes next for new UNC head coach Michael Malone and his coaching staff as they look to fill the glaring hole in the Tar Heel lineup at center.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

1:30 – Sherrell’s initial take

3:58 – Veesaar out, how to replace?

6:23 – Assessing Malone’s approach

10:37 – Just want to go pro

13:05 – Addressing the immediate hot takes



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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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