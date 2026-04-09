Reasonable Expectations for Michael Malone at UNC - Today's Take

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes speaks to the expectations for new head coach Michael Malone and his North Carolina teams next season and beyond….

“It’s easy to get into a trap of saying it’s X number of wins. And we’ve talked about that on the football side of things, too. We can learn a lot from what happened with Bill Belichick in terms of the first year. A lot of people had the hope that he would come in, he would be able to scout and evaluate high school players and the portal very well, from day one, get the guys that they needed, even though they were working a little bit behind eight ball, and put a team on the field that was competitive. It didn’t happen.

“And so I think with Michael Malone being announced on the day that the portal opened, he’s got a small window to build out the roster for next year. Because of that, if the expectation is too high next year, it’s probably unwarranted. Now, does North Carolina need to be an instant tournament team? Absolutely. That’s minimum bar. After you get through the first year, all expectations are incredibly high, because as of right now, Michael Malone appears to be the No. 2 highest paid coach in college basketball. And with that level of payment, coupled with this blue blood program, comes expectations to win at a very high level and to compete for ACC championships, to compete for ACC Tournament championships, and of course, to compete for a Final Four.

“But for the short term, it’s about how quickly can this roster come together, and how quickly can Malone build his schemes to fit the college game, as well as building those relationships with players, because it is going to be different. That is where his coaching hires are so important. It’s fine to have guys that have coached at Carolina in recent years, because it provides you that tie to the program and to the community. But it’s also important to bring in fresh voices and to bring in guys who are known as ace recruiters. That’s going to be critical. And he’s on the right track there, so far.”