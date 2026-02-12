Recruiting to Carolina Baseball: An Interview with Scott Jackson

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes has his Tar Heel program built for success. In discussing his teams, Forbes never misses an opportunity to credit his coaching staff when asked about the culture, mindset, buy-in and focus of his group.

Assistant coach Scott Jackson knows Carolina, knows Scott Forbes and knows college baseball recruiting as well as anyone in the game. Jackson serves as UNC recruiting coordinator in addition to his on-field duties as first base coach. His return from Liberty two seasons ago has strengthened the bonds between the staff and players.

Jackson joined Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley and Grace Nugent to discuss his return to Chapel Hill, the process of program building and shares stories from his time in search of baseball talent from across the country. Watch the full interview above and scroll down for excerpts.

Why Come Back to UNC?

Scott Jackson: “The game of baseball and just being around the right people is something that was just most important to me at that point in my career. I’m a North Carolinian. My wife’s a teacher. So we kind of talked about that a little bit and bounced some things around. Scott (Forbes) and I had always joked that we would coach together again someday. He approached me when he got the job, the timing wasn’t right for my family (at that time).

“And quite frankly, my circle of people in my career grows smaller the older I get. And so the people that I wanted to work with, that I want to be around every day, they’re all in this building. And so the opportunity to come back and be around Coach Wierzbicki, Coach Howell, Coach Gaines, Carter Hicks, Daniel Wilkerson, the staff here and the people on board here, they’re second to none. I know I’m biased. But with the job that I think Coach Forbes has done here, and the chance to just get back together and be around people you trust? And not to mention, by the way, it’s in Chapel Hill, that’s a pretty cool thing, and was the right thing for us.”

The Transition Back to Assistant Coach

Jackson: “It’s something that I’m comfortable with because of Scott. There’s nothing that I’m going to suggest that he’s not going to consider most of the time. We are extremely aligned with what we’re thinking. We’ve been around each other so long. I’ve been around him on the the pitching side of it as assistant coaches here together, and he’s been around me on the offensive side of it. So there’s nothing that’s really come up where I feel like we’re miles apart in what we’re thinking or what we feel is best for practice or what is best for our team and for our players.

“We came up together underneath Mike Fox and his coaching tree, and all the success here. I feel very, very comfortable giving my opinion. We disagree sometimes, which is great, but usually, those are healthy things. And again, they’re not very far apart. I don’t feel like being a head coach was something that I had to be in that chair for the rest of my career and make those decisions as the head coach. Just being at a program where you’re around the right people and we can have fun, I think that’s the one thing our players probably see most, is how much fun we have with each other every day.”

What Did You Learn From Being Away and at Liberty?

Jackson: “The first thing that comes to mind is I’ll never take another day for granted of being here on our campus at UNC. I want our players to never take a day for granted either. And we talk about that a lot as a team about how much of an honor and a privilege it is to be here and to have to have that interlocking NC on your hat and Carolina across your chest. I think that’s the one thing for me that I appreciate more than I ever have. And it’s not just the baseball part. Going to watch field hockey, it’s going to watch the basketball games. It’s some of those things that maybe you’d get so busy when my kids were younger that I never had the chance to do. That is Carolina. That’s what we’re all so thankful for here.”

The Balance of Coaching and Recruiting

Jackson: ”You’re always thinking about next year’s team, next year’s roster as we get into this season, and players start to perform. Which ones might we lose to the major league draft? Is that a hole that we felt like we may had had filled or didn’t need to fill going into the season? It’s just constantly evolving. (Then) just trying to make sure that we’ve got everybody, mostly in the southeast, that we feel like we need to get our eyes on again, or for the first time moving in to the summer.

“But the number one priority is always going to be the players in the building. That’s never going to change here. Coach Fox always said this, and he’s dead on, the program is about the players, and it always will be about the players. And so that’s the first thing we think about and talk about, and what goes on in this building just making sure that those guys have what they need. You set all that aside from a recruiting standpoint if our players need something, and so there is a balance there.

“But at the end of the day, this team is our first priority, and we’ll make sure that the recruiting end of it, and that’s my responsibility, to keep it up to date and ready to go from a junior college perspective, from a portal perspective. And then, of course, the high school players.”

Development, Portal, Culture and Fit

Jackson: “That’s a question we talk about on a regular basis – do we want to be experienced at certain positions? I think this year’s team is a great example of that. I think we have the best catching situation in the country with Macon Winslow and Colin Hynek. They’re both older players. They both fit our culture. They both wanted to be here. So all of that goes into just trying to make sure that, number one, we’re talented. We’re always going to recruit high school players. I think that’s how you continue to just have an influx of younger guys that grow, that support the culture, that allow the culture to be spread.

“When new portal players get here, it doesn’t matter how old you are, and we talk about it all the time, you have got to have guys in the building that say, ‘this is how we do things around here’. And so we’re always going to have those kids coming to North Carolina. A big thing you have to keep an eye on is making sure, with a 34 man roster limit and the DSAs are going to eventually trickle off the board. So with with a hard 34, how do you want that to look like based on what you think you’re going to return and then what are our biggest glaring needs.

“I think our coaching staff is different. I think we do a great job of making it a little bit more about the person. The baseball part is what it is. We have a need and you are willing to consider us. And I think if we can just be ourselves and let those guys coming out of the portal appreciate who the people are in the building, we have got a pretty good chance of getting them. And that’s what happened with these six guys that came in this past year. And so far, man, they’ve been unbelievable to be around.”

Balancing the Portal Commits vs. the Players Developing in the Program

Jackson: “Well, I’ll say this. I think that one of the best things for any team is competition within the roster, so that that brings out the best in everybody. I’ll never forget Robert Woodard telling me he chose North Carolina because Andrew Miller and Daniel Bard were coming here, and he knew that in order for him to even have a chance to see the mound, what did he have to do? He had to take his himself to a level that he probably would have never gotten to if he wouldn’t have come here. So I think the competition is healthy.

“You have to make those decisions as coaches. As we get towards the end of the year and the portal opens up, if we have an incumbent player, obviously, we’re going to keep him there. If we’ve got some younger players that maybe haven’t played as much, they can fill that spot and are we comfortable with that? Are we comfortable with saying, okay, we feel like he can be our our starting center fielder next year, our starting shortstop. You’re around those kids every day. You get a chance and an idea of what their makeup is. So you stir it all up, and you either think he can help you or not, and you go out and add some depth. And that ends up turning into a good thing, because you’ve usually got some really good players up and down the roster, and you’ve got options off the bench. I think that’s the case with us this year.

“Perry Hargett is a great example. There are some talented guys in that outfield, including him. And that gives you a guy that’s coming back from last year who did some really nice things for us, and has got incredible makeup. Great teammate. Could we put him in the lineup? Absolutely, and if that guy’s coming off the bench for you, that’s a pretty nice piece to bring off the bench, because he can run and really do some things. So it’s such a balance.

“I think people think it’s exact sometimes, right? Like we’re losing this guy so go get that guy, and it’s plug and play them in there. That’s why you recruit high school players so that they can get here and develop, because most kids in our program are going to develop. That’s been a hallmark of UNC Baseball – player development. And so if those guys get to another level because they’ve got somebody competing with them, then that does us all good. What we all want is a deeper roster, a chance to win more games, and those guys have a brighter future in whether it’s college baseball or pro ball.”

Who Are Some of the CHP (Can He Play) Guys on this Roster?

Jackson: “I would say Michael Maginnis is a great example of that. He’s just a competitor and it just seems like he’s got a low heart rate. He’s got some strength, probably not the prettiest swing in the world, but he knows what he’s looking for. He does what we’ve asked him to do, as far as just having the right approach.

“The biggest example is Tyler Howe. He’s going to play right field, left field for us. Doesn’t say much of anything. I got one look at him. I had never seen him play. He was already committed to North Carolina, and I went in last year at Hopewell High School in the spring. Just happened to have a day that I could get in there and see him play. He could have cared less that I was there, which I really liked. He was more focused on getting his team ready to play. He was clearly the Alpha in the dugout.

“And then you watch him play, and he just a baseball player. He’s probably not the fastest runner. Probably doesn’t have the most power, but he moves well. He makes the right decisions on the bases. He wants to steal bases, he wants to advance on a dirt ball. He’s going to end up being a really, really good player here, and that’s a perfect example him, and Maginnis, of guys that can just play.”