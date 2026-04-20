Revisiting The Need for Speed - Today's Take

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes on the sense of urgency for roster completion from the Carolina fanbase versus the necessary approach from Michael Malone and his coaching staff.

“There’s more urgency because you see so many rosters completely deconstructed, and that’s part of what happens with the portal and NIL era. Inevitably, somebody will report on how some team has zero players on its current roster. It was a headline grabber years ago, but the portal has made it more commonplace for a total reset. And then when you see rivals and other teams getting some of these top players and key additions that fans would like to have, it creates that drama.

“You want to get to the point of core players returning like Iowa, UConn, Duke with a solid recruiting class that will be expected to play. So when you have a new coaching staff with Michael Malone coming in, you don’t really have the luxury of retention. You have a few guys that are coming back, a few guys that he certainly would want back, so that’s retention, but these are new kids that he’s had to recruit.

“So doing that and also having to navigate the 1,000s in the portal — we know the big names, but there are also hidden gems that could be a good fit — because this is so condensed, there is a panic that sets in with the fanbases. We’ve seen it. But is it necessary? I don’t think so. North Carolina has keyed in on a handful of guys, and if they’re able to get the majority of those guys, then everybody’s going to be happy. The concern comes in if you miss on some of those guys, so that’s where some of the anxiety is for the fan base.

“What’s your approach to the roster and available finances? You’ve got 15 spots you can use. Do you go ahead and solidify your role players, and then hang around for a while trying to get your top guys? Or do you just wait and make sure you have money available for all of your top guys? For the most part, they’re trying to get the starting lineup pretty much nailed down, and then once you do that, you have the luxury of being a little bit more selective if needed. You can can take a little bit more time filling out your final roster spots if you so choose. And that’s where mining the portal pays dividends.”