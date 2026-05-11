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Rob: Tournament Expansion Belies NCAA’s Stated Goal of Amateurism

robharringtonby: Rob Harrington1 hour ago
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-VCU at North Carolina
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots past VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The NCAA's insistence on maintaining a quasi-amateur model is incongruous with NCAA Tournament expansion, writes Rob Harrington.

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