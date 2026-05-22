Scott Forbes, Caden Glauber and Jake Schaffner on UNC's Win Over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fueled by a four-run eighth inning, No. 2 seed North Carolina separated itself from No. 7 seed Virginia Tech en route to a 10-4 victory in Friday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Caden Glauber tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball in relief of Jason DeCaro and four Jake Schaffner RBIs set the pace for UNC at the plate at Truist Field.

Watch UNC’s press conference, featuring Scott Forbes, Schaffner and Glauber, from Friday afternoon below, and scroll down to read noteworthy excerpts.

Scott Forbes

Virginia Tech was in here earlier talking about facing your top two in DeCaro and Glauber, and they talked about what makes them different — what do you see on the mound from them?

“That’s something we focus on in recruiting, credit to coach (Bryant) Gaines as well, I’ve been a pitching coach as well. I’d take 10 DeCaros and 10 (Glaubers), but the more looks you have and different looks, it can make it harder on the opponent.

“So, when we put our staff together, who’s going to do what, who’s going to start, who’s going to come out of the bullpen, we’re trying to give the team different looks. You want a guy coming out of the bullpen that’s a different look than the starter, with different stuff and potentially a different arm angle.

“So really it’s more just putting the staff together, where I’m thankful I was a pitching coach, and Coach Fox allowed me to do that and he trusted me. But the hardest decision as a head coach is when to make the move. I just felt like for us, as hot as they were, Jason (DeCaro) didn’t quite have — probably had too much rest — but we’ll have them ready for the regional, and Globe did a great job of picking us up.”

How do you manage Glauber and Walker McDuffie as the season’s gone on?

“Obviously we know how many days rest. I mean, (Glauber) was on a full week — we’ve also built Caden up the most of anybody at the bullpen to throw like a starter, and he may have to make a start for us, like Trent Thornton did against LSU in game two in 2013.

“And then with McDuffie, he’s the one on the staff that I get really worried if he hadn’t pitched in a while, so he was going to go in there if it was a three run lead for a save situation, but once we extended it, you know, we knew Globe was going to be be fine and be good.

“But I’m glad we got McDuffie ready to go in the game so that I won’t be quite as nervous that he’s gone too long, because he heated up pretty good. In his mind, he was starting the inning, then our offense answered, and that’s huge for us, because it’s taxing when you’re in the games. It’s a different adrenaline level, so he’ll be ready to go, and hopefully we’ll be really sharp tomorrow if we need him.”

Caden Glauber

How do you stay prepared and able to take the ball and go long out of the bullpen?

“Well, it’s a credit to Ms. Terri Jo, our athletic trainers, and Coach Gatz, our weightlifting coach. They keep us in check to make sure we’re doing our stuff and staying healthy. And credit to the coaches, they know when you’re hurting, when you’re not hurting, when to stay in the game and when to take you out.”

Jake Schaffner

Noticed a lot of emotion on the bases when you came into third a couple times today, what goes into that?

“I love playing for this university. I love playing for Coach Forbes, all the other coaches, and my teammates. It’s been an unbelievable experience here, and sometimes I let out a little bit too much emotion, but I love it so much here, so it’s hard, it’s hard to not express it sometimes.”

