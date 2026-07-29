No Rest as Carolina's Quest Continues - Offseason Conversation with Scott Forbes

North Carolina played in the final game of the 2026 college baseball season and since that loss in the national championship game, time for reflections, rest and recharging has been off the radar for the North Carolina coaching staff. The focus has been on building for 2027.

Head coach Scott Forbes joins Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley and Grace Nugent for a wide ranging look back at the 2026 season and the chaotic days and weeks since the season ended on the dirt in Omaha. Forbes discusses the process and the execution of the recruiting plan to restock the Tar Heel roster, the joy watching players chase their professional dreams and what he expects from the newcomers on and off the field while they are a part of his program.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

0:25 – 37 days of work

2:44 – No time to reflect yet

5:19 – The emotions as the season wrapped

9:25 – That last game

13:00 – The draft, roster continuity and proud moments

19:35 – Seeing players drafted

22:45 – NIL and the draft decisions

26:05 – 2027 thoughts

29:28 – Player led culture continues

32:40 – The approach to recruiting – wants and needs

36:39 – “A good player is a good player”

39:23 – Red flags

42:56 – The college baseball attention

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* This Week in Carolina Baseball with Tommy Ashley & Grace Nugent

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