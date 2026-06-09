Scott Forbes Happy & Thriving at UNC

For the second time in three years, North Carolina baseball is headed back to Omaha for the College World Series. Scott Forbes, in his sixth year at the helm, has led the Tar Heels to six consecutive NCAA postseason berths and four Super Regional appearances. The longtime UNC baseball stalwart is not only maintaining what his predecessor, Mike Fox, built in Chapel Hill but also building upon that foundation.

That type of success makes a coach like Forbes, who is 51 years old, a hot commodity as the season comes to an end for most programs and the NCAA’s transfer portal is in full swing, as it is now through June 30. Sources confirmed to Inside Carolina in recent days that South Carolina made a play for Forbes after the school mutually agreed to part ways with Hall of Fame head coach Paul Mainieri in March.

Despite the noise, Forbes has his attention focused on this Tar Heel team and what it hopes to accomplish in Omaha.

“Anytime you have success, you know that this time of year, things can happen,” Forbes told Inside Carolina on Tuesday morning. “What I’ll say to that is the commitment and the support of Carolina baseball has really become clear to me, even more so just recently, and how much people want us to succeed, how committed they are in this new landscape, because you have to take another level of commitment to have a chance to continue to do well. We want to pack this place; we want to be in the mix to host regionals, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of commitment to your staff to keep them; retention. So I’m just as proud as I’ve ever been to be sitting here with you today as the head coach at North Carolina.”

Sources close to the program affirmed that the athletic department has made a further commitment to the baseball program in recent days.

Forbes has been on staff for 25 years at UNC, including the past six as head coach. The Sanford, N.C. native has compiled a 250-116-1 record, leading Carolina to an NCAA Tournament appearance in every season, including four Super Regional berths and a trip to the College World Series in 2024 before taking down USC 4-3 on Sunday to secure UNC’s second trip to Omaha under Forbes.

On March 31, North Carolina announced that it had agreed to terms on a new contract for Forbes, keeping him in Chapel Hill through 2031.

Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2024 and has led North Carolina to two ACC Tournament titles (2022, 2025) and an ACC Coastal Division championship in 2024 during his tenure as head coach.

Forbes played his collegiate baseball at N.C. Wesleyan (Division III) from 1995-97 before beginning his coaching career there in 1998 under former Tar Heel head coach Mike Fox. He followed Fox to Chapel Hill in 1999, serving four seasons as an assistant from 1999-2002 before taking a similar role at Winthrop from 2003-05. He returned to UNC in 2006, serving as the Tar Heels’ pitching coach from 2006–16 before transitioning to hitting coach in 2017. He was named the program’s 25th head coach on Aug. 7, 2020, following Fox’s retirement.

Spencer Haskell contributed to this story.