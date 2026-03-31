UNC Baseball Head Coach Scott Forbes Signs New Contract Extension, To Remain In Chapel Hill Through 2031

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina baseball head coach Scott Forbes has agreed to terms on a new contract, the university announced Tuesday. The new deal will keep Forbes in Chapel Hill through at least the 2031 season.

Forbes is in the midst of his sixth season as head coach of the Diamond Heels and his 25th year on staff at UNC. The Sanford native has compiled a 224-108-1 record, leading Carolina to an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of his five prior seasons, including three Super Regional berths and a trip to the College World Series in 2024.

The Tar Heels sit at 24-4-1 (9-3 ACC) with 27 games left to play this season, and currently sit at No. 6 in the country following a three-game road sweep of No. 23 Notre Dame last weekend in South Bend.

Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2024 and has led North Carolina to two ACC Tournament titles (2022, 2025) and an ACC Coastal Division championship in 2024 during his tenure as head coach.

Forbes played his collegiate baseball at N.C. Wesleyan (Division III) from 1995-97 before beginning his coaching career there in 1998 under former Tar Heel head coach Mike Fox. He followed Fox to Chapel Hill in 1999, serving four seasons as an assistant from 1999-2002 before taking a similar role at Winthrop from 2003-05.

Forbes returned to UNC in 2006, serving as the Tar Heels’ pitching coach from 2006–16 before transitioning to hitting coach in 2017. He was named the program’s 25th head coach on Aug. 7, 2020, following Fox’s retirement.

Across his 25 years on staff in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have made 19 NCAA Tournament appearances, reached the College World Series eight times, captured eight ACC division titles and won five ACC Tournament championships.