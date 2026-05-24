Scott Forbes, Owen Hull and Gavin Gallaher on UNC's ACC Tournament Loss to Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s bid to repeat as ACC Tournament champions hit a Georgia Tech roadblock on Sunday as the Yellow Jackets beat the Tar Heels 13-6 at Truist Field in Charlotte. The Jackets scored seven runs over the final three innings after Carolina rallied to cut an early deficit to one in the fifth inning.

Watch UNC’s press conference, featuring Scott Forbes, Owen Hull, and Gavin Gallaher from Sunday below, and scroll down to read noteworthy excerpts.

Scott Forbes

“Congrats to Georgia Tech. They were a better team today. Really proud of our guys, they fought their tails off. We accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish this weekend, as far as being able to play three games. We just didn’t grab the last one in the ACC championship. The team that plays better all around is going to come out on top, and that’s what Georgia Tech did.

“I love our team. I’m excited about the true postseason that’s about to start. I’m excited about preparing for that. Our guys put themselves in a great position to be hosting the regional and also be a national seed, so we’ll flip the switch quick. We’ll move on and get ready for that.”

Did you accomplish what you wanted on the pitching side of things?

“In a perfect world, I would have liked DeCaro, Lynch, and Boaz to all go more than nine innings combined. So we’re going to have to improve on that for us to reach our goals. And I’ll be honest with those guys and tell them that, because it’s probably a different story if you go in today and you have Glauber and McDuffie available. But it’s a team game and we win and lose as a team.

“The ultimate prize of what you’re trying to prepare for is to find a way to win a national championship. So, sometimes in those losses things happen hopefully a certain way where you can get more guys in a game. If it goes the other way, we might not get those guys in the game, so it was good to see Jackson Rose, Matthijs go back to back, Seagraves and Chewy.

“I thought Folger was aggressive he just gave it up a little bit. But if we weren’t going to win it, I was glad to see some guys get some experience in a big, big atmosphere.”

How are the four runs you scored in the middle innings to cut into the deficit indicative of the grit of this team?

“Georgia Tech punched us pretty good, and a lot of teams, I think, are done against a team like Georgia Tech. But we got right back in it. Even in the end, I could tell our guys in the dugout believed. We loaded the bases, just could get anything done. Credit to (Mason) Patel there, but this a phenomenal group to be around and we are still playing while a lot of teams aren’t.”

Gavin Gallaher

What is the biggest thing you think the offense will take from this game?

“I would say that we’re never out of it. We’ve known that, we found that out pretty early in the season. Like Coach Forbes said, you could feel it in the dugout at the end of the game there.

“And just keeping the compete factor at the top is the most important thing. Going forward, we’re going to play in a big environment at home. The Bosh gets loud and that’s how we like it there.

“It was good to play today in front of a big crowd, their fans were loud, our fans showed out, so you know, I think just good experience for everybody to play in today.”

Owen Hull

When you’re facing a team you’ve seen before, how much do you use what you’ve seen previously in your preparation?

“They’re a really good team. They have a lot of good pitchers on their team. We were very successful offensively the first two games of that series, and I review film all the time. All the players on this team review film, and credit to the coaches who also help us formulate an approach going into the game.

“We had an approach for this game, we executed it for the most part, but you know, there’s still some improvements to be made, and we’re gonna be ready for this regional coming up.”