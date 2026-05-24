Scott Forbes, Rom Kellis V and Jake Schaffner on UNC's Win Over Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina left the yard six times Saturday afternoon to rake past Pitt 13-5 and secure its spot in Sunday’s ACC Championship game. Eight Tar Heels recorded multi-hit games, while Rom Kellis V led the way at the plate with five RBIs, coming on two blasts over the right field fence, while Jake Schaffner finished a home run shy of the cycle to finish the afternoon 4-for-6.

Watch UNC’s press conference, featuring Scott Forbes, Kellis V and Schaffner from Saturday below, and scroll down to read noteworthy excerpts.

Scott Forbes

You push a lot of buttons lineup wise during the season, you pushed the (Rom) Kellis button before the game today, and he delivered. What’d you see and what do you expect from him?

“I mean, it’s a credit to Rom, he stuck with it. His attitude has been unbelievable. He is a team first guy, so he’s being rewarded for it. He’s become a more complete hitter, he’s under more control, he’s trusting himself more.

“He’s looked really good, but when he’s not been in there, he hasn’t been whining or complaining. He’s just been ready for his opportunity, and that’s why he’s been so good for us. Big swings of bat, obviously, but you know it’s not just against lefties. He’s got a lot of power, he can use the whole field.

“He’s made himself into a much better outfielder than he was last year, which allows us to also not just DH him. One of those guys whose name I enjoy writing in the lineup.”

Rom Kellis V

You and coach exchanged a little smile when he talked about getting better as an outfielder — How have you seen yourself grow across this entire year?

“I’ll just say it’s a credit to Coach (Scott) Jackson. We’ve done a lot of outfield over the last two years, and actually that probably feels better than anything — is how much better I’ve gotten at outfield. Last year all I could really do was DH, so being able to offer that means a lot.

“It’s just the coaches, and it’s been a journey for me here, but I’ve enjoyed it every day. Nothing’s more fun than playing for this team. Being with these guys — being a part of this, and being a part of, or being under these coaches, it beats that day every day. This is just an honor and a privilege, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Jake Schaffner

Pittsburgh talked about Carolina’s defense, what’s the synergy like with you guys on the infield to make key double plays and shut down opposing teams’ rallies?

“It’s been great playing infield with those guys this whole year. I think we have a lot of chemistry on and off the field, so it’s been great. It’s all my best friends, so it’s just great getting to play the infield with some of my best friends, and it’s just been an unbelievable experience.

“Coach (Scott) Jackson, Coach ( Jesse)Wierzbicki have done a great job of really coaching us on the infield this year. So it’s been great going to practice with those guys every day, and turn those double plays.”

