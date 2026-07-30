Inside Carolina Football
Scouting the 2026 Carolina Football Team
Inside Carolina football analyst Jason Staples has spent the last three months thoroughly scouting every player on the 2026 UNC football team, authoring individual reports on those with prior college experience as well as position reviews and complete assessments on each side of the ball. Player reports include scouting, grades, attribute ratings, all-22 film and season outlooks.
Read all of that work here …
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Peyton Waters
Coleman Bryson
Greg Smith
Tre Miller
Kaleb Cost
Ade Willie
Jalon Thompson
Jaiden Patterson
LINEBACKERS
Timir Hickman-Collins
Jonathan Agumadu
Derek McDonald
Peyton Seelmann
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Joseph Mupoyi
Jaylen Harvey
Donovan Hoilette
Melkart Abou Jaoude
Tarvorise Brown
Xavier Lewis
Isaiah Johnson
Leroy Jackson
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Jonah Rodriguez
Eidan Buchanan
Jordan Hall
Christo Kelly
Jacqawn McRoy
Andrew Threatt
Aidan Banfield
RUNNING BACKS
Jaylen McGill
Benjamin Hall
Demon June
Kaleb Jackson
TIGHT ENDS
Shamar Easter
Jaxxon Warren
Jordan Washington
Jelani Thurman
WIDE RECEIVERS
Madrid Tucker
Mason Humphrey
Nathan Leacock
Trech Kekahuna
Jordan Shipp
QUARTERBACKS
Au’Tori Newkirk
Miles O’Neill
Billy Edwards
Projected Depth Chart: Offense
Projected Depth Chart: Defense
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