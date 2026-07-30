Scouting the 2026 Carolina Football Team

Inside Carolina football analyst Jason Staples has spent the last three months thoroughly scouting every player on the 2026 UNC football team, authoring individual reports on those with prior college experience as well as position reviews and complete assessments on each side of the ball. Player reports include scouting, grades, attribute ratings, all-22 film and season outlooks.

Read all of that work here …

Series Intro

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Peyton Waters

Coleman Bryson

Greg Smith

Tre Miller

Kaleb Cost

Ade Willie

Jalon Thompson

Jaiden Patterson

DB Analysis & Superlatives

LINEBACKERS

Timir Hickman-Collins

Jonathan Agumadu

Derek McDonald

Peyton Seelmann

LB Analysis & Superlatives

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Joseph Mupoyi

Jaylen Harvey

Donovan Hoilette

Melkart Abou Jaoude

Tarvorise Brown

Xavier Lewis

Isaiah Johnson

Leroy Jackson

DL Analysis & Superlatives

Overall Defensive Report

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jonah Rodriguez

Eidan Buchanan

Jordan Hall

Christo Kelly

Jacqawn McRoy

Andrew Threatt

Aidan Banfield

OL Analysis & Superlatives

RUNNING BACKS

Jaylen McGill

Benjamin Hall

Demon June

Kaleb Jackson

RB Analysis & Superlatives

TIGHT ENDS

Shamar Easter

Jaxxon Warren

Jordan Washington

Jelani Thurman

TE Analysis & Superlatives

WIDE RECEIVERS

Madrid Tucker

Mason Humphrey

Nathan Leacock

Trech Kekahuna

Jordan Shipp

WR Analysis & Superlatives

QUARTERBACKS

Au’Tori Newkirk

Miles O’Neill

Billy Edwards

QB Analysis & Superlatives

Overall Offensive Report

Top 10 Players

Projected Depth Chart: Offense

Projected Depth Chart: Defense