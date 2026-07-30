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Inside Carolina Football

Scouting the 2026 Carolina Football Team

JasonStaples
Jason Staples@DocStaples
07/30/26

Inside Carolina football analyst Jason Staples has spent the last three months thoroughly scouting every player on the 2026 UNC football team, authoring individual reports on those with prior college experience as well as position reviews and complete assessments on each side of the ball. Player reports include scouting, grades, attribute ratings, all-22 film and season outlooks.

Read all of that work here …

Series Intro

DEFENSIVE BACKS
Peyton Waters
Coleman Bryson
Greg Smith
Tre Miller
Kaleb Cost
Ade Willie
Jalon Thompson
Jaiden Patterson

DB Analysis & Superlatives

LINEBACKERS
Timir Hickman-Collins
Jonathan Agumadu
Derek McDonald
Peyton Seelmann

LB Analysis & Superlatives

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Joseph Mupoyi
Jaylen Harvey
Donovan Hoilette
Melkart Abou Jaoude
Tarvorise Brown
Xavier Lewis
Isaiah Johnson
Leroy Jackson

DL Analysis & Superlatives

Overall Defensive Report

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Jonah Rodriguez
Eidan Buchanan
Jordan Hall
Christo Kelly
Jacqawn McRoy
Andrew Threatt
Aidan Banfield

OL Analysis & Superlatives

RUNNING BACKS
Jaylen McGill
Benjamin Hall
Demon June
Kaleb Jackson

RB Analysis & Superlatives

TIGHT ENDS
Shamar Easter
Jaxxon Warren
Jordan Washington
Jelani Thurman

TE Analysis & Superlatives

WIDE RECEIVERS
Madrid Tucker
Mason Humphrey
Nathan Leacock
Trech Kekahuna
Jordan Shipp

WR Analysis & Superlatives

QUARTERBACKS
Au’Tori Newkirk
Miles O’Neill
Billy Edwards

QB Analysis & Superlatives

Overall Offensive Report

Top 10 Players

Projected Depth Chart: Offense
Projected Depth Chart: Defense

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