Scouting UNC's Portal Class, Part One
Inside Carolina’s lead football analyst Jason Staples joins Tommy Ashley to break down five of North Carolina’s recent portal additions. Staples and Ashley discuss the offensive side of the ball with linemen Sean Thompkins and Andrew Threatt, receivers Trech Kekahuna and Mason Humphrey and tight end Jaxxon Warren. The discussions revolves around each player’s performance so far in their college careers as well as fit and potential impact for Bill Belichick’s UNC team.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Stream begins
0:20 – Show begins
1:27 – Sean Thompkins
5:39 – Continued development possible?
9:30 – Andrew Threatt
13:05 – Trech Kekahuna
16:57 – Mason Humphrey
21:26 – Jaxxon Warren
24:46 – Overall impression of these five
