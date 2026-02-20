Season Officially Over for UNC's James Brown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina center James Brown, who last appeared in a game on Dec. 22, had season-ending foot surgery on Wednesday, a school spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore from Aurora, Ill. appeared in nine games this season, totaling 11 points and 13 rebounds. His season highs were four points, three rebounds in eight minutes against Radford on Nov. 11.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Awaiting Henri
Big man not practicing
- 2Hot
Roster Construction
Issues on display
- 3Trending
Caleb's Message
Injured star addresses team
- 4Trending
Talking Carolina Baseball
Diamond Heels are 5-0
- 5
Smith Center Renovation
Admins discuss the details
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Brown, who appeared in 18 games as a freshman, came to UNC ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2024 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He spent his senior season at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy.
Brown has been listed as injured on the availability report throughout the conference season, as well as sophomore center Ivan Matlekovic. They were joined last week by UNC’s starting frontcourt of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. In the absence of those four frontcourt players, UNC has started the only two others remaining on the roster – Jarin Stevenson and Zayden High – the last two games.
UNC is 20-6 (8-5 ACC) going into Saturday’s game at Syracuse.