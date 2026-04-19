Grace: Series Win Highlights Carolina's Potential

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s sweep effort fell short on Sunday as Georgia Tech silenced a ninth-inning, last-chance effort for a 5-2 final score. Jacket reliever Caden Gaudette picked up his fourth win on the season with 2.1 innings of one-hit relief while Folger Boaz dropped his first game of the season after allowing four runs (three earned) in his 2.2-inning outing.

Here’s what you need to know from reflecting on the GT series:

Game Three

Missing a huge sweep opportunity was not optimal. UNC even showed its patented ‘never say die’ mentality, with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth after back-to-back singles by Carter French and Gavin Gallaher.

Tech came into Sunday averaging 12 runs in the third game of a series across the season and 10.16 in ACC play. The Tar Heels staff kept the Jackets far away from that metric, limiting them to five runs. Folger Boaz struggled with free passes, walking four while striking out three. It was the bullpen that shined, allowing one run in the 6.1 innings tossed by the combination of Matthew Matthijs, Jackson Rose and Camron Seagraves.

Seagraves in specific stood out against the heart of the GT lineup, getting a crucial strikeout swinging of Drew Burress on a full count to end the eighth and sitting down Jarren Advincula, Vahn Lackey and Alex Hernandez in order to round out the ninth. The last time Seagraves faced such a potent offense in a game three sweep situation against a No. 2 ranked team—at Florida State—it did not go well, lasting 0.2 innings and being charged with the loss.

Obviously, pitching at the Bosh and pitching at Dick Howser Stadium are different situations but the nerves didn’t phase Seagraves, who was able to mix his fastball and changeup well. There is still a lot of room for improvement with his command so that Seagraves can pitch in a variety of counts, as he’s struggled down in the count, but UNC will need more than just six arms to have success down the stretch and Seagraves will be a big part of that.

Rose is also coming along quite well, setting himself apart as a fourth starter and a bullpen option. The lefty freshman went 2.2 innings allowing only one hit, walking one and striking out two.

Another shoutout to Carter French who not only provided crucial defense in the outfield but went 3-for-4, his career high hits in a regular season game.

What’s Been Proven

Depsite Sunday’s loss, the Tar Heels proved that eye-popping offensive numbers are sometimes just numbers. GT averaged a nation-leading 11.23 runs per game coming into the series, but plated 11 total on the weekend.

The mound effort cannot be understated, as keeping the potent Georgia Tech offense down— batting average at 0.234, slugging at 0.333 and OPS 0.690—was one of the more impressive feats this season. For reference, GT came in slugging 0.630 with an OPS of 1.107.

But the weekend wasn’t all big pitches. It was big swings as well.

The UNC offense had looked lethargic for stints this year, especially in the first game of a series. At Clemson last week was a perfect example: 16 strikeouts, Aidan Knaak blowing fastballs by the lineup, leaving a plethora of runners in scoring position. Even after a 14-inning heavyweight battle there were doubts about the offense.

The discourse coming into this weekend was all about Georgia Tech’s offense. But North Carolina took the first two games by flipping the Yellow Jackets calling card: offensive dominance. It looked like a new a freaky Friday movie for stretches.

Despite any shortcomings, the Heels have shown the 27-out mentality and the 4-0 record in extras highlight the grit this bunch displays. And this weekend flashed the ‘underdog mentality’ once again—a deja-vu hat tip to Wake in 2024 and FSU in 2025. Most people said they couldn’t, the Tar Heels showed they could.

Rankings don’t really matter until tournament seeding time but this series will be big in the eyes of the national media. North Carolina (15-6) sits one game behind Georgia Tech (16-5) in the conference standings and will presumably see a jump in the national rankings as well. The Heels stand 33-7-1 overall with High Point coming to Boshamer on Tuesday and heading to Duke for a three-game series starting Thursday on Jack Coombs Field in Durham.