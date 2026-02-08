The Postgame: Seth Trimble's Dagger Sinks Duke
Rob Harrington and Dewey Burke join Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina’s comeback win over Duke, 71-68. Seth Trimble’s three with 0.4 seconds remaining ended the Duke winning streak over the Tar Heels in dramatic fashion in the Smith Center. Caleb Wilson carried the Heels in the first half while Henri Veesaar came alive in the second, setting up the dramatic finish. Burke and Harrington highlight Derek Dixon’s efficient and electric play down the stretch, providing the much-needed late three pointers and the pass that will live in rivalry lore to Trimble on the game-winning shot.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Stream begins
0:30 – Show begins
1:06 – Rob’s opening thoughts
3:48 – Dewey’s take
5:30 – Trimble cashes in
11:15 – Wilson keeps Heels in game in first
14:13 – Coaching and executing down the stretch
20:52 – Derek Dixon: big time
24:30 – This one feels different
27:18 – Dewey on what it means going forward
30:03 – Launching pad win?
There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina's shows:
* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience
* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
* Listen and subscribe on Spotify
* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube
We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:
–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.
