Seth Trimble's Defining Moment As A Tar Heel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — You couldn’t script it any more perfectly. Seldom does the fairytale end happily ever after. But when Seth Trimble’s lone three-pointer glided through the net with four-tenths of a second left, there was no Austin Rivers, no Chris Duhon — only Seth Trimble, a hero.

It had to be Seth Trimble.

It had to be North Carolina’s senior captain — the lone Tar Heel on this year’s roster that had experienced the highs that come with beating your archrival, and the crippling agony that comes with defeat.

With 12 seconds left, Trimble snagged Cameron Boozer’s missed layup, and bolted across halfcourt, giving Hubert Davis the chance to call UNC’s third timeout, and write another page in college basketball’s greatest rivalry.

“Philly 25,” Seth Trimble labeled Davis’ play-call. “We get one of our bigs rolling, one of our bigs popping, but Derek (Dixon) read it, made the right read, and got downhill, and made the right play.”

“That shot was made by the perfect person at the right time,” Davis said.

The Wisconsin native is Davis’ lone four-year player in his five-year tenure as head coach and stands among the last remaining examples of a treasured aspect of college basketball.

For Tar Heel fans in particular, it’s hard not to look at Trimble and see glimpses of Marcus Paige or Joel Berry — four-year guards Carolina fans grew to know and love during their time in Chapel Hill.

“He’s deserving of being remembered forever, of the commitment and the devotion that he’s made to his teammates, to this program, to this university and to this community,” Davis said. “It couldn’t have gone to a better person. And I’m so proud and so happy for him.”

Although, there was nearly a version of this story where another Tar Heel stood in the right corner on Saturday night.

After his sophomore season, Trimble entered the transfer portal in April 2024 — ultimately withdrawing his name and announcing a return to Chapel Hill two weeks later.

“It just felt like I lost the biggest thing in my life,” Trimble said of making the decision to nearly leave. “I was very happy to (post I was coming back). I couldn’t wait. I couldn’t wait to press that button. It felt so good to announce my dedication, my love and my commitment to this university. I’m where I belong.

“Adversity, it’s your greatest friend,” Trimble said on Saturday, swarmed by reporters. “It’s your greatest support… The fact I’ve been able to go through this here and really still have that love and honor and blessing for that university means so much.”

Trimble’s buzzer-beater Saturday marked Carolina’s latest game-winner since Luke Maye’s jumper with 0.3 remaining that sent the Tar Heels past Kentucky and into the 2017 Final Four — a moment Trimble says he remembers jumping up and down off his couch in its aftermath.

Around the country on Saturday night, other 12-year-old Tar Heel fans were doing the exact same thing.

“It’s special,” Trimble said. “I’m gonna remember this for the rest of my life.”

UNC students and fans poured (twice) onto Roy Williams Court after Trimble’s buzzer-beater — a scene the Smith Center hadn’t witnessed since Feb. 20, 2014, when the Tar Heels knocked off then–No. 5 Duke, 74–66.

That night, Trimble’s brother, J.P. Tokoto, a sophomore guard for UNC at the time, dribbled out the final seconds as Carolina sealed the win.

By the time Franklin Street emptied early Sunday morning, the celebration was over. What won’t fade is this: Seth Trimble wrote himself into UNC-Duke history Saturday, creating a moment that will endure as long as the rivalry itself.

“He’ll be remembered for the rest of his life in Carolina history,” Davis said with a smile. “And I couldn’t think of a better person to have that.”