'It Forced Our Hand' - How Seth Trimble's Absence Helped North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With North Carolina now sitting at 12–1 after non-conference play, what once felt like a season-damaging blow just two games in can now perhaps be viewed as a blessing in disguise.

Coming off a marquee win over Kansas in UNC’s second game, the gut-wrenching news followed that Seth Trimble had broken a bone in his left forearm. Questions already surrounded North Carolina’s backcourt in the preseason about whether it had a true ball-handling point guard. Without Trimble, the majority of the backcourt minutes were now to be allotted to Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and Derek Dixon — all new faces to Chapel Hill.

“When you have a player who plays a lot of minutes, who has a big role, who’s had experience trying to lead a team, and that guy goes out, it forces other guys to step up,” Trimble said. “Guys have no choice. If they don’t, we’re gonna get left behind as a team.”

With a noticeably weaker non-conference schedule — ranked No. 170 by KenPom — Trimble’s absence created an opportunity for the new faces to gain experience and acclimate to the Tar Heels’ backcourt. Evans and Bogavac were already playing significant roles prior to Trimble’s injury, but Dixon only played a combined 21 minutes and scored three points in UNC’s first two games.

In Trimble’s absence, Dixon seized his opportunity, most notably in the win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Dixon logged 24 minutes in that game and delivered in the final 60 seconds — drilling a step-back three late in the shot clock to give UNC the lead, then finishing a driving left-handed layup with 16 seconds remaining to help seal the victory.

Dixon has averaged 25 minutes in UNC’s last three outings against major conference opponents — and that includes against Ohio State, in which Trimble was back in the lineup.

“It definitely just kind of threw them out in the fire, they didn’t have backup,” Henri Veesaar said about the guard rotation without Trimble. “They kind of had to figure it out, and I feel like Derek improved over the time tremendously, and now it’s just carrying over. He keeps playing amazing, and we need him to kind of be the facilitator that he is.”

Not having Trimble — the team’s best on-ball defender — hurt at times. In UNC’s lone loss, to Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. torched the Tar Heels, an assignment Tar Heel fans know Trimble would have been more than equipped to handle.

In just two games back from injury, Trimble has quickly reminded fans of his importance, averaging 31 minutes while posting 14.5 points and four assists. But now alongside him, Dixon has cemented his place in North Carolina’s rotation — a development Hubert Davis and his staff may not have uncovered without Trimble’s injury.

“Honestly, it kind of forced our hand in maturing as a team and being able to trust younger players and players that wouldn’t have got as much time and experience as they would have had he (Trimble) been there,” Caleb Wilson said. “So I definitely think it was beneficial for us, and he’s a great player, and just to have him back is really good.”

The team returned to practice in Chapel Hill on Saturday to prepare for conference play, and with the ACC shaping up to be tougher this season, backcourt depth could prove invaluable.





