Seth Trimble Lands UDFA Contract With Washington Wizards

A third Tar Heel is headed to the pros. After not hearing his name called in this week’s NBA Draft, Seth Trimble will be headed to the Washington Wizards after inking an undrafted free-agent contract.

The four year Tar Heel went undrafted across 60 selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, which wrapped up late Wednesday evening before signing with Washington after the draft’s conclusion.

Last season, RJ Davis signed an Exhibit 10 contract as an UDFA with the Los Angeles Lakers, and earned All-NBA G League Rookie Team honors after averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during his first professional season with the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Tar Heels’ senior captain enters the next step on his basketball journey coming off the heels of a senior season where he averaged 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Trimble also delivered career-defining moments in his final season as a Tar Heel, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Duke on Feb. 7 and a career-high 30-point performance in a win over No. 24 Louisville.

“To the University of North Carolina — thank you,” Trimble said in his senior night speech on March 3. “I love you with all my heart, and you will forever be my home. The opportunities and the blessings and the things I’ve been able to experience here — I wouldn’t have gotten at any other place.”

Last month at the G League Draft Combine, Trimble turned heads during the testing portion of the event. Trimble posted a combine-best 43.5-inch max vertical leap while also finishing second overall in the shuttle run. Even his 38.5-inch standing vertical ranked among the top five marks recorded at the event.

During the five-on-five scrimmage portion of the combine, Trimble tallied 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting over the course of two contests. Despite his scrimmage performance and his eye-popping athletic testing numbers, Trimble was not among the five prospects selected to advance to the NBA Draft Combine.

Trimble becomes the third Tar Heel to get his shot at the next level this week, following Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar’s selection in the NBA Draft on Tuesday night.