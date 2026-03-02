Seth Trimble Named ACC Player Of The Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After scoring a career-high 30 points against Louisville and adding 20 more against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Seth Trimble was named ACC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Trimble’s 30 points against the Cardinals were the most by a Tar Heel this season, and marked the first 30-point game by a UNC player in two seasons.

The senior guard continued his assault on the basket Saturday night against Virginia Tech, tallying 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while also leading the Tar Heels with four assists, and adding two rebounds.

Between UNC’s wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech, Trimble averaged 25 points, four assists and three rebounds. His performances marked the second time this season — and in his career — that he has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games.

Saturday night marked Trimble’s fourth 20-point game of the season, and fifth of his career.

Dating back to the second half at Syracuse last Saturday, Trimble is averaging 12.6 points per half after being held scoreless by the Orange in the opening 20 minutes.

“I’ve been having some inconsistency since that Duke game, and I don’t think it’s anything too specific,” Trimble said after his career night against Louisville.

“I just think I was in that streak where I wasn’t playing my best basketball and I wasn’t being the most aggressive, and that’s where it started from. So my coaches just came to me these last two days, telling me to be as aggressive as possible.”

Trimble is the first Tar Heel to earn the honor since Caleb Wilson claimed the conference’s first ACC Player of the Week award of the season on Nov. 10.