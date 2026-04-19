Seth Trimble Takes Next Step At Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

For the first time since his high school days, Seth Trimble took the court this weekend in a uniform that didn’t read North Carolina across the chest.

That next step in the Menomonee Falls, Wis. native’s basketball journey came at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT), a three-day showcase of 64 college seniors, split into eight teams, all aiming to elevate their professional prospects.

Across three games, Trimble made the most of the opportunity. The four-year Tar Heel averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an efficient 54.5 percent from the field (18 of 33), helping his team to a 2-1 record while saving his best for last.

In Saturday’s finale, Trimble stuffed the stat sheet, pouring in 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal, leading his team to an 85-81 win and earning game MVP honors.

Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Trimble also turned heads during the tournament’s testing portion, posting a 41.5-inch standing vertical — the highest mark among all 64 participants — further showcasing the athleticism that has long defined his game.

The PIT, now in its 72nd year, has featured notable NBA alumni such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Charles Oakley and John Stockton, along with more recent standouts like Jimmy Butler and Derrick White.

Notable participants in this year’s field included ACC and national standouts such as Malik Reneau (Miami), Boopie Miller (SMU), Kylan Boswell (Illinois) and Melvin Council Jr. (Kansas), along with former Tar Heels Cade Tyson, Jalen Washington and Ven-Allen Lubin.

During his fourth and final season in Chapel Hill, Trimble averaged 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors while delivering career-defining moments, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Duke on Feb. 7 and a career-high 30-point performance in a win over No. 24 Louisville.

Next, Trimble will await a potential NBA Draft Combine invite, set for May 10–17 in Chicago, ahead of the NBA Draft on June 23–24.

Trimble is ranked No. 98 on ESPN’s Top 100 NBA Draft prospects list and was not included in the most recent mock drafts from ESPN or The Athletic.