Seth Trimble Seeking Consistency, Aggression Following Career Night

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seth Trimble walked into the halftime locker room Saturday in Syracuse with zero points to his name. He came back out with a fire lit by his teammates and coaches.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes that saw him attempt one shot, Trimble was challenged by the entire locker room to step up and take charge.

“It just doesn’t work without you,” Hubert Davis told Trimble at halftime in Syracuse.

Trimble answered the bell in the second half with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while also factoring into six of UNC’s eight unanswered points that broke a 44-all tie with 12:06 remaining and gave the Tar Heels breathing room en route to the win.

“I decided to be aggressive and stop playing like a little kid,” Trimble said. “I was just out there, wasn’t assertive enough and just let the game go by me.”

Monday night against Louisville, in his third-to-last game at the Smith Center, Trimble posted a career-high 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Across his last three halves, he has totaled 43 points — averaging 14.3 per half — after being held scoreless in the first half Saturday.

When Trimble is aggressive and seeking to score, it gives opposing defenses something else to prepare for in addition to the Tar Heel frontcourt.

“Last couple days, I was on myself, just about being as aggressive as possible, especially with the way that Louisville played,” Trimble said. “I feel like I could have made a lot of opportunities, which I did today.”

The senior captain’s career-high Monday night was awe-inspiring in its own right, but more importantly, it reflected a spark of sustained aggression North Carolina has needed from Trimble all season.

After his defining shot against Duke, Trimble was held without a field goal on five attempts at Miami — his second-fewest shot attempts of the season. Four days later against Pitt, he bounced back with 19 points on 13 attempts, only to follow it with his lowest offensive rating of the season, according to KenPom, against NC State (53), totaling four points in the blowout loss.

“I’ve been having some inconsistency since that Duke game, and I don’t think it’s anything too specific,” Trimble said. “I just think I was in that streak where I wasn’t playing my best basketball and I wasn’t being the most aggressive, and that’s where it started from. So my coaches just came to me these last two days, telling me to be as aggressive as possible.”

Saturday afternoon in Syracuse, it looked like the Tar Heels might again be without Trimble’s offense — until whatever was said in the locker room clearly hit a nerve.

“We have this relationship where we can make hard comments or have hard talks at the half of the game, and nobody’s going to get in their feelings,” Henri Veesaar said. “So I feel like just being able to do it, it helps a lot and it shows his character as well.”

Across his four seasons in Chapel Hill, Trimble’s offensive production has increased each year, and he ranks as UNC’s third-leading scorer at 14.2 points per game in his final campaign. In last season’s preseason exhibition against Memphis — with RJ Davis sidelined — Trimble erupted for 33 points, and he had reached 20 twice this season before Monday’s career night. The challenge has been consistency.

“Man… if he’s this aggressive, we can be really good, and he can elevate us to the next level,” Veesaar said. “And I hope he keeps this up for the rest of the year where he just gets downhill and plays uber-aggressive, because that’s the way we can be our best.”