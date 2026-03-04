Seth Trimble's Senior Night Speech: 'You Will Forever Be My Home'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Standing at center court with the Smith Center stilled to a quiet hush, Seth Trimble delivered a senior night address to Tar Heel fans that lingered long after North Carolina’s victory over Clemson.

It was the first time under head coach Hubert Davis’ tenure that UNC brought back senior speeches, with Trimble highlighting the impact that the University, his teammates and the coaching staff had on his four years in Chapel Hill.

Watch Trimble’s speech in the video below, and scroll down to read a full transcript of his speech.

“First, I want to thank God for just having a plan for me and putting me in the right position possible for us. Second, I want to give the biggest thank you to my family. I can’t really look at y’all right now because I might all-out cry, so I just want to let y’all know that I love y’all so much. You guys have been my greatest supporters, my greatest motivators, and you’ve been my best friends. So I thank you so much for that.

“Next off, I gotta thank my teammates. Y’all boys are such a pivotal part of my life. Most of you guys are new. You guys all came here and accepted me as one of your leaders, one of your captains, right away. And I just want to thank you so much. You guys have helped me grow so, so much. Also, happy senior night to all the other seniors in here.

“The beauty about this is that you get to be happy that it happened, not sad that it’s going away. So I really love that I just got to enjoy it. I gotta give a thank you to my former teammates as well. It was my boy, RJ’s day today. You are just like these guys. You fuel so much confidence in me, you allowed me to grow and to just become a better basketball player.

“To the coaches, man, to the coaches. Y’all, these last three years, I’ve been in a really, really tough spot, and I’m very appreciative that y’all dragged me out of some tough times. Man, y’all have shown me ways to persevere, and y’all have given me ways to go each and every day. Coach Davis, you took a chance on a 16-year-old kid who was playing AAU in Wisconsin, and you gave him an offer. It was the best thing that could happen to my life. I just want to say thank you. Our relationship over the last four years has grown so much. And it wasn’t the greatest first year, but it continued to grow and grow, and you just continue to put so much belief and confidence in me over these last four years that I’m just a much better man now than I was when I first got here. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to you and the rest of this coaching staff.



“I want to give a special shout-out to the man who probably had the greatest Carolina speech of

Carolina history, Marcus Paige. You really became a big brother to me. You’ve put so much belief in me these last four years. You stayed with me. You brought me up when I was down. Man, you’ve done so much in my life, in such a short amount of time. I just had to say thank you, man. Everybody has a foundation, and you are certainly part of my foundation.

“Lastly, the University of North Carolina, thank you. I love you with all my heart, and you will forever be my home, and the opportunities, the blessings and just the things I’ve been able to experience here, I wouldn’t have gotten this at any other place. I’m so glad I got to be able to be here four years. I’m so glad this place has been able to embrace me as just a kid from Menomonee Falls, and I just appreciate y’all so much.

“Tar Heel nation, I have one more thing. I know y’all on my side, but I really, really hope to see the Smith Center here for a long, long time.”