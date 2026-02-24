'Seth Was Our Guy': Hubert Davis UNC-Louisville Postgame Comments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 18 North Carolina outlasted a late push by No. 24 Louisville to defeat the Cardinals, 77-74, on Monday night at the Smith Center.

Seth Trimble scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Tar Heels, shooting an efficient 11-for-16 from the floor, including his first made 3-pointer since his game-winner against Duke. UNC as a team shot 9-for-19 from the free throw line — a season-worst (47.4%).

Watch Hubert Davis’ post-game press conference in full below, and scroll to read some of his noteworthy excerpts below.

Trimble had a career-high 30 points tonight. What worked well for him?

“Seth was huge for us tonight on both ends of the floor. He had the responsibility of guarding (Mikel) Brown, and what a responsibility that is… But against their defense — they’re long, they’re athletic, very versatile — you have to find ways to be able to break down their defense and be able to consistently score. Seth was our guy.”

“The thing that I loved about him was he was thinking attack. He wasn’t coming off looking to pass. One of the things that I’ve told him is when you come off a ball screen, you’re 100% thinking score, and then let the defense dictate whether you make a pass or you go to the basket. And Seth’s ability to be able to get downhill, he was able to score, draw fouls, just a huge difference maker for us.”



Trimble said he “wanted to man up” after the first half of the Syracuse game. How did you see his play do that from the second half against Syracuse and then tonight?

“We talked at halftime against Syracuse, and I was like, ‘It just doesn’t work without you, Seth.’ And it’s not just from an offensive standpoint. I mean, he just, he can impact winning in so many different ways. And I just challenged him to do it, and to do it consistently. And he really stepped up in the second half against Syracuse, and then again for us tonight.”



UNC went down by 10 points with 13:28 left in the first half, then responded with a 43-17 run. What was the difference defensively, specifically, in making them take tougher shots?

“Their offense is real. I mean, it’s just a lot of ball and player movement. There’s a reason why they lead the ACC in assists, and one of the best in scoring in the league is because just instinctively, they pass, shoot and drive.



“(With) so many gifted guys that can score in many different areas, one of the things that we wanted to do is just make every catch, make every move, make every shot difficult. And I just felt like throughout the game, they got worn down and tired. And I think that’s why a lot of their threes hit front rim or air ball, because of the fatigue.”

Isaac McNeely came into the night shooting 40 percent from three, but UNC held him 0-5 from deep and scoreless on the night. How were you so effective in guarding him?

“Isaac is a fantastic player… and one of the better shooters in the country. They do a number of different stuff for him, flare screens, wide pins, all kinds of stuff. And so the way that we were playing defensively, we really wanted to try to take that away and again, make him put the ball on the floor. He can put the ball to floor and finish and shoot mid-range shots, but their shot spectrum, they don’t shoot very many long twos. And so I thought our guys did a really good job of high alert on him.”

How do you think your team handled the final 10 minutes of the game as Louisville tried to claw back?

“From the big picture, I thought we handled it really well. One of the things that Louisville does do is they’ll pick up, they’ll run and jump, they’ll trap, they get a lot of steals and deflections. And I thought we handled that really well. What we didn’t handle really well was getting to the free-throw line and knocking down those free throws. And there were a couple of possessions down the stretch where they set screens and we just laid on the screen, Brown and I think Conwell were able to get an open three. But other than those two lapses, I thought we were really good, and I thought we executed really well down the stretch.”