Tar Heels Land Big Offensive Lineman Transfer Shaq McRoy

North Carolina has added another transfer offensive lineman, receiving a commitment Friday from former Arkansas tackle Shaq McRoy, who reunites with former Arkansas offensive coordinator and interim coach Bobby Petrino in Chapel Hill.

“I wanted to follow Petrino,” McRoy told Inside Carolina in exclusive comments on Friday morning. “The pro-style and Coach [Bill] Belichick. And then the whole staff are mostly [New England] Patriots, so that’s the most NFL you could get in college. I just felt that from a developmental standpoint, this was the best choice for me.”

The 6-foot-8, 344-pound redshirt-sophomore from Bessemer, Ala. played in six games and made one start this past season for the Razorbacks, totaling 58 offensive snaps, primarily at right tackle.

McRoy actually recorded a rushing touchdown, scoring from one-yard out at Notre Dame in September.

“He gave me a touchdown,” McRoy said, referencing that score. “So what offensive lineman won’t want to play for an offensive coordinator who’s handing you the ball.” And,”

McRoy spent the 2024 season at Oregon, where he redshirted. He has three years of eligibility. He was a consensus four-star prospect and Under Armour All-American out of Clay-Chalkville High School.

He is the third offensive line commitment for North Carolina out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining Charleston Southern’s Andrew Threatt and Baylor’s Sean Thompkins.

North Carolina is looking to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. The Tar Heels are losing at least eight offensive linemen from their 2025 roster. Eidan Buchanan (1), Aidan Banfield (4) and Jordan Hall (4) are the only offensive linemen who have started games that are set to return next season.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

This offseason cycle features a single transfer portal window, which was moved back to Jan. 2 and will remain open through Jan. 16. Once in the portal, a player may directly communicate with and visit other programs.

The window restricts entering the portal, but it does not dictate when a player must choose his next school, so at least from a retention standpoint, UNC will know who isn’t leaving by the end of the window.

“The good thing about this year is, is when the portal ends on the 16th, we will have our team,” Lombardi said. “We’ll have a team meeting on the 17th, and there’ll be no changes to that team. We’ll be able to build the culture. We’ll be able to build continuity within the team.”