Shuffled Lineup Sparks Tar Heels Into Championship Series

OMAHA, Neb. — When Scott Forbes went to bed Tuesday night, his lineup card for Wednesday afternoon was already filled out. By the time North Carolina took the field at Charles Schwab Field, however, it looked a little different.

Following a text exchange with assistants Scott Jackson and Jesse Wierzbicki on Wednesday morning, Forbes once again opted to trust his staff, his instincts and the matchup. And like it has throughout the postseason, the moves paid off.

The Tar Heels erupted for 12 runs on 16 hits in Wednesday’s 12-7 victory over West Virginia — their highest output since May 23 — punching their ticket to the national championship series and continuing a postseason run that has featured one successful adjustment after another.

The most notable tweak came near the top of the lineup.

“(Coach Jackson) said, ‘I really think we might want to consider this because of how good (Chansen) Cole and (Ian) Korn — who we thought we would see — have been against right-handed hitters,’” Forbes said. “They thought it was a really tough at-bat, so we wanted to try to pressure them more.”

After hitting second throughout North Carolina’s last seven NCAA Tournament games, the right-handed Gavin Gallaher slid into the three-hole while southpaw Owen Hull moved up to bat second against West Virginia’s right-handed starter in Cole.

The result?

Hull and Gallaher combined to go 8-for-10 with six RBIs, helping lead an offensive performance that produced more runs and hits than North Carolina had scored in its first two games in Omaha combined.

“I don’t really know, to be honest with you,” Gallaher said when asked about the change. “I think it’s a matchup thing. They had a righty start on the mound. But that’s a question for (Forbes). He just does what he feels is right and today it worked out.”

When the dust settled and the celebrations began, North Carolina’s first four hitters had combined to go 12-for-18 with eight RBIs while reaching base at a .700 clip.

The adjustments, however, extended beyond the top of the order.

Macon Winslow, who entered Wednesday 0-for-6 in Omaha, dropped to the eight-hole, while Erik Paulsen and the rest of North Carolina’s lineup shifted up one spot.

After going 1-for-7 through UNC’s first two College World Series games, Paulsen responded with his best performance in Omaha, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

At the bottom of the lineup, Carter French — who Forbes calls, “The best .240 hitter in the country” — continued to provide production that far exceeds what his season-long batting average might suggest.

The Tar Heels’ right fielder went 2-for-5 and raised his NCAA Tournament average to .333, continuing to set the table for the top of the Tar Heel order.

“I’m just trying to get on base, and get on base for (Jake) Schaffner and Gavin and Owen to hopefully drive me in,” French said. “So I’m just going to do what I’m told, and if I have to sac bunt, I’m gonna sac bunt. If I have to hit and run, I’m going to hit and run. So I’m just trying to do my job to help this team win.”

If you ask Forbes about it, he’ll say it’s luck, but at a certain point, it becomes difficult to separate luck from preparation.

From his pitching plans, to his offensive timeouts and now his lineup construction, North Carolina’s head coach has seemingly pressed all the right buttons, and now has the Tar Heels playing for the program’s first national championship.

“We’re playing in the national championship, and I’m excited for these guys,” Forbes said. “And I’ll just keep jumping on their backs and watch them when we start playing on Saturday.”