One Less Thing to Worry About, For Now -- Today's Take

North Carolina’s coaching search heads into its second week while the Smith Center debate has been tabled for the foreseeable future. Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes says one big decision being set aside for the time being is important so that Carolina can first focus on launching a new coaching era. Here’s his take …

“It is all so interconnected. When we checked in with sources back in mid-February, the conversation was along the lines of: The basketball team’s probably doing well enough that Hubert Davis will keep his job — we’ve got the arena discussion on the table, we’ve got all these other things going on — so we will probably just stand pat with that. And then things transpired the way they did in the closing weeks and everything gets thrown into the blender, which is where we are now.

“North Carolina has decided to hold off on the arena decision for a while. And I think that the language in the official statement was telling that it’s not just about when North Carolina hires its next coach, it’s when that next coach can get traction in Chapel Hill and build the program that he wants. And that’s an important detail because the cost of this decision is one of the things that’s received the most attention.

“While you can generate a lot of revenue through sponsorships and seat licenses and those types of things, the fundraising component is a key part of it as well. And if you don’t have a head coach in place or one with an established track record within the UNC community, that becomes very challenging. So it’s important for North Carolina to focus on getting that right coach to come in.

“There are so many different components of being the head coach of a blue blood program that you have to master. And even if we’re talking about a coach who’s had significant success at power conference teams or potentially in the NBA, it’s still a process of learning what that’s about in Chapel Hill and all the parties involved.

“The last thing you want to do is bring in a new coach when this is still a hot button topic, and in the first conversations that he has it’s: ‘Where do you stand on the Smith Center debate?’ ‘Which way are you leaning?’ That’s just a very difficult position to step into. So by putting this on hold, the head coach is not going to have to field those questions immediately and will have time to process and get a lay of the land and figure out what’s best for the program moving forward. That’s a key component of all of this.”