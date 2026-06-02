Sorting Out UNC's Inventory - Coast to Coast
Nearly two months ago, UNC made a move from Hubert Davis and hired Michael Malone as its next men’s basketball coach. Since then, Malone has been out of the public eye but quietly building his staff and roster. With some key dates now passed, Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to sort out where the roster sits: the new, the unexpected, the gaps, and what it all means.
The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Show opens
3:50 – Concerns overblown?
8:14 – The initial reaction to the Malone hire, in retrospect
10:00 – Surprised that Malone built momentum so quickly?
12:42 – What has surprised us so far with the build
18:04 – Malone’s fingerprints on the roster
23:26 – Projecting the NBA potential
31:30 – Most fascinating player
39:15 – In a year, we’ll look back and say….
44:36 – Parting shots
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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:
* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell
* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley
* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley
* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis
* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
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