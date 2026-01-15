Special: Roy Cooper Talks Tar Heels
Ever wonder what the crossroads of fandom and public service looks like? Roy Cooper has lived it at a high level. The UNC graduate and former NC Attorney General and Governor joined Joey Powell to talk about Carolina Basketball, his lifetime fandom, the current roster, and more as he now eyes an office in the United States Senate. There’s no political discussion here: just honest storytelling and appreciation for the program that binds so many North Carolinians across generations.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Show begins
1:18 – First Carolina memories
3:31 – What being a fan is like
6:14 – Full fan mode
8:09 – The pull of Carolina in the state
10:44 – This year’s version
12:46 – Caleb Wilson effect
15:18 – The Smith Center question
18:11 – Johnny T-shirt
There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:
* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience
* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
* Listen and subscribe on Spotify
* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube
We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:
–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.
Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:
* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell
* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley
* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley
* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis
* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
