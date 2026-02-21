Grace: Stellar DeCaro, Sustained Offense Dominate ECU in Opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. —— An epic pitching matchup was expected Friday night in Clark-LeClair Stadium. Ethan Norby vs. Jason DeCaro attracted scouts from multiple MLB teams and media across the gamut.

The 19-strikeout, seven-shutout inning Norby did not make an appearance Friday. The 2025 Tallahassee DeCaro was front and center, and he one-upped that memorable series-clinching performance against FSU from a year ago with a complete game win. North Carolina run-ruled 10-0 over East Carolina in game one of the annual traveling series.

Norby’s fastball looked flat after a clean first inning and UNC made the most of it. The best part of the game offensively—besides Cooper Nicholson’s first home run—was the sustained offensive run that UNC was able to deliver. The Tar Heels hunted Norby’s fastball and chased him after the fourth inning up 4-0.

The Tar Heels are no stranger to lopsided numbers, putting up huge spots against Indiana and Richmond, but the Tar Heels put up more “pedestrian” numbers across eight innings in Greenville, still getting the mercy ruling on the Pirates after eight innings.

ECU came into the contest at 2-3, having dropped a pair of close games to Xavier and Campbell, as well as a six-run loss to the Musketeers. The Tar Heels, and their undefeated record, came into the Jungle and immediately made their presence known with Erik Paulsen blasting a solo shot in the second and Nicholson with one of his own a frame later.

Friday night was one of the most complete offensive performances from UNC thus far. Every starter had a hit, if not more with multiple extra base hits and a pretty healthy distribution of runs scored, especially in the bottom half of the lineup. Nicholson had his best day at the plate in his young UNC career, going 2-for-2 with three runs, three RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle.

The star of the show however was on the mound. Head coach Scott Forbes talked about it on media day and Bryant Gaines discussed it with Inside Carolina. DeCaro is a true four-pitch player. On Friday he used all of his pitches for outs and mixed in his full arsenal, especially on his second or third time through the lineup. Gaines said in February that DeCaro has really be able to understand how to utilize his pitches and as he starts his junior campaign it looks like the righty is figuring that out. Gaines also chipped in that the bigger the stage, the better he is going to be, and Friday with over 5,000 screaming ECU fans was no exception.

Jake Knapp’s presence was always going to leave a huge mark on the dugout, but he almost always guaranteed seven innings on any given Friday night by being the most effective pitcher, which does not always mean a mind-blowing strikeout rate. DeCaro was in Knapp form on this night, walking one, allowing zero runs on five hits and striking out seven in 101 pitches, good enough for a complete (8-inning) game. Special shoutout to DeCaro’s filthy curveball and changeup that cut up the ECU lineup.

UNC now heads west for the second game against ECU, Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.