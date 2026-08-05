Steve Newmark Steps Up To The Plate at UNC - Next Level

As Steve Newmark assumed the reins of Athletic Director for the University of North Carolina, the landscape of college athletics continued to shift and alter appearances virtually daily in the ramp up to another academic and athletic year in Chapel Hill. Newmark’s background outside of collegiate sports is well documented but his experience in other realms have him poised to navigate this new era for UNC.

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes joins Tommy Ashley for a glimpse into Newmark’s approach to his new position, the points he’s made in interviews and meetings, and decisions he has made and will need to continue to make for Carolina to remain near the pinnacle of college athletics.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

0:49 – Newmark’s backstory

6:12 – The fabric to lead UNC

11:43 – Any time to settle in?

16:30 – Baseball: anchor sport

19:40 – Key Lee Roberts comment

22:00 – New era makes success more necessary

27:30 – 18 million for 0 college wins

31:30 – Newmark tied to Belichick/Malone?

34:00 – Naming rights and advertising ahead

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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