Tar Heels Continue Midweek Streak, Roll Past High Point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defeated High Point, 9-2, to remain unbeaten in the midweek, before traveling to Durham on Thursday. Big spots in the second and the fourth propelled the Tar Heels to their 38th victory of the year.

It was a classic, nothing-special midweek game, so here is a quick rundown on what to know:

Taking advantage

Talk about squeezing the life out of something, the Tar Heels turned five hits into nine runs on Tuesday night. The High Point pitching staff had some highs and lows, and started their volatility early. The Panthers administered four walks and two wild pitches in the second, as UNC scored three runs, without a single hit. But it could’ve been even more, as the offense may have left a few lemons unjuiced, as High Point handed out 13 free passes.

The Tar Heels didn’t record a hit until the 4th, and they came in a bouquet. Carter French got UNC started but it was a three-RBI bases clearing double by Colin Hynek and two-run homer by Cooper Nicholson that powered the UNC six-spot.

What this means:

It was a solid midweek win, nothing that rocks the boat as UNC has a short week until they meet Duke in Durham. While both Macon Winslow and Hynek committed errors behind the plate, the rest of the defense was stellar. UNC recorded its 40th double play and 28th game with a twin killing. Jake Schaffner had another 6-6-3, and a snazzy backhand grab at the edge of the infield that he rocketed over to Erik Paulsen to end the sixth. Can’t forget the diving Carter French snag in the top of the ninth, showing off his HS wide receiver skills, that sent his face into the padded door of High Point’s bullpen.

Tuesday was also great for the “pitchers are athletes, too” camp as both Cam Padgett and Cam Seagraves recorded some dynamic pitcher putouts.

The Tar Heels will need to clean up the little things, including their Achilles heel (hitting with RISP) for their weekend series against the Blue Devils. Forbes said that it was a fine game and while the box score looks like UNC thumbed the Panthers, his team could’ve been better.

Forbes did get to execute his pitching plan, keeping everyone under the counts he wanted and rolling out some arms that either saw limited or no action against Georgia Tech last weekend. Jackson Rose started and was followed by Caden Glauber, Matthew Matthijs, Padgett, Boston Flannery, Tom Chmielewski and Seagraves.