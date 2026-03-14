Tar Heels Dig Too Deep a Hole Yet Again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rarely, if ever, is it wise to wait to get punched in the mouth before swinging back — especially when tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

It’s an issue North Carolina has dealt with all season, and again Thursday night the Tar Heels stepped too close to the fire and paid for it, unable to overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in an 80-79 loss to Clemson in the ACC quarterfinals.

It marked the 11th time this season UNC has trailed by double digits — and, more concerningly, the eighth time against an ACC opponent — while the defeat also snapped Carolina’s streak of winning at least one ACC Tournament game each year since 2014.

Entering next week’s NCAA Tournament, North Carolina has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since its disastrous West Coast trip in January, which ended with a loss at Cal on Jan. 17 — a game in which the Tar Heels similarly dug themselves a 20-point hole before a late comeback fell short.

UNC’s struggles didn’t appear immediately Thursday, however as the Tar Heels held serve early, leading by as many as five just under seven minutes into the game before seeing their final lead — a 21-19 advantage with 9:23 left in the first half — evaporate as the Tigers closed the half on a 20-10 run.

“I feel like we kind of had it from the jump, and then they just kind of went on some runs,” Henri Veesaar said in the locker room afterwards. “We just have to make sure we don’t make multiple mistakes in a row, we can have one, but we can’t have three in a row because that’s how people go on runs and we dig ourselves in too big of a hole to come back from.”

In search of their fifth win of the season when trailing at halftime in 11 tries, UNC’s first six possessions of the second half produced three misses and two turnovers, digging the Tar Heels’ hole deeper as Clemson outscored UNC 20-12 over the opening 7:17 of the final 20 minutes — capping a 42-22 Tiger run that spanned 17:47 and pushed North Carolina into an 18-point deficit.

During the run that ultimately sank the Tar Heels, Clemson scored with little resistance, shooting 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) from the field. Carolina, meanwhile, was largely stonewalled, mustering 10-of-25 (40 percent) over the nearly 18-minute stretch.

At the under-12 timeout of the second half, Veesaar had seen enough, laying into his teammates in an expletive-filled rant that helped spark a 25-14 UNC run and pull the Tar Heels within five with 1:06 to play before ultimately coming up short.

“The inability to respond to physicality,” Hubert Davis accredited UNC’s second half deficit to. “I felt like it was the same thing Saturday of last week, and for most of the game tonight.

“Clemson has always been physical defensively, and one of the things I always say is you never let a defense dictate and decide how efficient you are on the offensive end. And I felt like their physicality took us out of our offense, took us off of our cuts, our screens, our moves, and didn’t really respond to that until the latter part of the second half.”

With only one more game guaranteed, the margin for error is gone. The next time the Tar Heels find themselves in such a spot, there won’t be another chance to learn from their mistakes until the 2026–27 season tips off.

“We have to come out of the gate with that fight, we can’t waver,” Derek Dixon said. “We can’t start slow — all those types of things — which we’ve been struggling with all year. But you know, now it’s win-or-go-home, we have to bring it. Emotional locker room (after the game), a lot of good things were said that I think we can take forward, like I said, it’s win-or-go-home, tomorrow’s not promised.”