Tar Heels Embark On First ACC Trip To West Coast

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The year is 2026 and the North Carolina basketball team is traveling over 2,700 miles for a pair of ACC games against Stanford and Cal.

While we’re on the topic of things no UNC fan would’ve believed a decade ago — Bill Belichick is nearing his second season roaming the Kenan Stadium sidelines, and the Indiana Hoosiers are being led by their Heisman Trophy winner on a national title chase.

Stepping back into reality, Wednesday night’s matchup with Stanford (13-4, 2-2 ACC) will mark the 14th all-time meeting between the Tar Heels and Cardinal. UNC is 13-1 in the series, with its lone loss coming in last season’s 72-71 stunner in Chapel Hill — the first conference meeting between the two programs. It will be North Carolina’s third trip to Maples Pavilion, and their first since 2017, when Joel Berry II scored 29 en route to a 96-72 victory.

The Tar Heels will remain out west ahead of Saturday’s contest with Cal (13-4, 1-3 ACC), the third meeting between the programs. UNC is 1-1 in the series, winning last season’s matchup 79-53 in Chapel Hill and losing in Berkeley in 1998.

North Carolina enters its third and fourth true road games of the season at 1-1, with a win at Kentucky and a loss at SMU earlier this month. The 2,788 miles between the Dean E. Smith Center and Stanford’s Maples Pavilion mark UNC’s longest trip of the season to date. The Tar Heels have already gone 2,115 miles to Salt Lake City for an exhibition against BYU, and 1,166 miles to Dallas for their loss at SMU.

“We travel so much, I mean, we’re all over the place,” Hubert Davis said of the trip. “And so, traveling over to the West Coast is something that these guys are already accustomed to when they’re in high school, whether it’s AAU and playing all over the country.”

Last season’s added West Coast wrinkle didn’t exactly treat its cross-country visitors with warm hospitality. In 18 combined ACC games played in Palo Alto and Berkeley, visiting teams went just 5-13 — with Wake Forest the lone program to sweep the trip. Courtney Banghart and the UNC women were the lone women’s team to accomplish that feat.

This conference season offers a small sample size with mixed results. Louisville and Notre Dame are the only ACC teams to head west thus far, combining to go 2-2 on the trip.

A year ago, Davis and company didn’t have to deal with the cross-country haul, splitting a pair of home games against Stanford and Cal.

Both games offer UNC a chance to add to its three Quad 1 wins this season, with Stanford ranking No. 72 in the NET and Cal close behind at No. 71. KenPom projects narrow Tar Heel victories in both contests, though it’s worth noting Louisville closed as a 7.5-point favorite before falling at Stanford.

“The challenge is playing against a good Stanford team on Wednesday,” Davis said. “Obviously, yes, going across the country in the middle of the season and conference season is not something that’s normal, but it’s something that’s been done before.”

Wednesday will be North Carolina’s first trip to the Golden State since its season-ending loss to Alabama in Los Angeles in the NCAA West Region Sweet 16 on March 28, 2024.

Tipoff in Palo Alto is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, followed by a 4 p.m. ET tip Saturday in Berkeley.