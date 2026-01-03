SMU Offense Rolls, Tar Heels Fall in Dallas 97-83

DALLAS — In North Carolina’s second true road game of the season, SMU pulled away from the Tar Heels in the second half with a dominant offensive performance, handing UNC a 97-83 conference defeat Saturday at Moody Coliseum.

Miller Torches Tar Heels

Coming in averaging 19.9 points per game, the ACC’s fourth-leading scorer Boopie Miller had his way with the Tar Heel defense on Saturday, going for 27 points to go along with 12 assists. For the Tar Heels, Seth Trimble led the way with 22 points, going 8-of-16 from the field.

Frontcourt Duo Held in Check

Caleb Wilson’s double-double streak came to an end as the freshman phenom finished with 13 points, seven rebounds. Henri Veesaar battled foul trouble — and a forearm to the face on a play in the first half — to finish with 14 points and six rebounds.

Second Half Horrors

SMU came out of the break hot, knocking down three of their first four triples to jump out to a 53-47 lead. After going down 60-50, North Carolina would battle back to cut the deficit to four, but SMU responded with a 17-6 run. UNC simply couldn’t get enough stops. SMU shot 71.4% from the field in the second half, including 60% from three, outscoring UNC 32-22 across the final 10:52 of the game.

Up Next

North Carolina will go a week between games before returning to Chapel Hill on Jan. 10 to host Wake Forest.

