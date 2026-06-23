Tar Heels Fall to Oklahoma in National Championship Final

OMAHA, Neb.—For the third time this century, and in program history, North Carolina has fallen short of the national title. After tying up the championship series with a victory on Sunday, the Tar Heels could not muster the depth needed on the mound or quality at-bats to take home the hardware.

The Oklahoma Sooners raked their way to their third national title on Charles , the first in 31 years, scoring a monster 13 runs to North Carolina’s two.

All season, pitching and defense have been the calling cards of the UNC team. On Monday, with history hanging in the balance, both failed them.

“They beat us pretty good,” Forbes said after the game.

Jackson Rose got the start on Monday, only his seventh start and first in a weekend series. Rose had been instrumental to the Tar Heels even getting to the championship series. He hadn’t been charged with an earned run in the NCAA tournament before his start against Oklahoma. In his 12 frames, only three batters got hits off the freshman while he struck out 11. All of those appearances were out of the pen.

Throughout the entire season, he recorded a 1.03 ERA in 16 appearances out of the pen (only four runs allowed in 35 innings) compared to a 4.70 ERA in starts. That has now climbed to 5.50 with his three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work against the Sooners.

To Forbes, the only two options considered were Rose and Jason DeCaro, who would’ve been coming off one day of rest after hurling 83 pitches on Saturday.

“I just feel like Jackson Rose deserved it,” Forbes said. “You look at it, he walked three, he punched out five. I’d do it again.

“But I’m proud of him. And without Jackson Rose, we wouldn’t have got this far. But really the decision was I felt like he was the best option for us to win the game.”

Rose wasn’t at his best but it wasn’t the worst. It was a big spot to call on the freshman, and true to Forbes’ words, he gave it all he had.

What followed from a pitching standpoint was worse.

Walker McDuffie allowed a hit in the third, charging Rose with a run, then proceeded to walk three straight batters. In 12 pitches to three different batters, 10 of them were balls. He didn’t have it and loaded the bases.

Caden Glauber was then brought in on a 2-0 count, already putting him in a less-than-ideal spot with one out and the bases loaded. After a wonky pitch count violation, he walked Dieten LaChance, scoring a run. Eventual tournament MVP Jaxon Willits then singled through the right side, scoring two runs. That would be the end of a phenomenal and record-breaking season by Glauber.

From a pitching perspective, it was a meltdown. The staff walked eight, the most since UNCW in May, allowing 11 earned runs and 13 total runs. It got to the point where Kyle Percival, who hadn’t pitched since March third and only had six innings to his name this season, pitched the ninth inning. That’s how depleted the Tar Heel arms were by the end.

“They gave it all they had, we just ran out of gas, when it’s all said and done,” Forbes said.

The Oklahoma bats also hit and capitalized on opportunities. All throughout the lineup, despite the outcome of the particular at-bat, there were quality efforts across the board. The Sooners only went down in order once—the top of the ninth—as well as chipping in six two-out RBIs.

The bottom of the OU lineup powered the red machine with nine hits, and nine RBIs—six of those coming from nine-hole hitter Kyle Branch.

The slugfest could’ve been less one-sided if the Tar Heels had found offensive momentum. They only had two runs to show for their 10 hits (only four fewer than OU). UNC squandered early scoring chances in the second and third, which could’ve changed the tide of the contest. What added insult to injury was that only two UNC leadoff runners reached, and the lineup had zero extra-base hits.

The falters, some of the toughest to swallow on the biggest stage in the sport, leave the Tar Heels still searching for that elusive first national title.