The 'Just Us' Motto Driving Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — “Just us.” The short, simple phrase has served as the final two words of every North Carolina team huddle this season — a reminder of what matters most for the Tar Heels.

“That’s the most important thing on this team, keeping our circle just us, hearing only just us and relying on just us takes us such a long way,” Seth Trimble said Thursday, explaining the weight the two words carry.

The short yet meaningful mantra is something the Tar Heels have leaned on throughout the season, stemming from a handbook given to each player by Hubert Davis before the start of the year — allowing a team full of new faces to come together quickly.

“(The handbook) had all of their names in a circle, but they were all connected,” said Davis Thursday. “And I said that this is a tight group, and we have to stay together. And there are going to be good times, there are going to be sunny and clear sky days, but there are also going to be some windy and rainy days. And through those days, we have to stay connected.”

Henri Veesaar recalled how Davis explained the meaning: “He just meant that a team is a circle overall — everybody’s in it, we all fight for each other, and everybody’s equal. And especially during this part of the season, keeping everybody in the circle and not letting anybody pull you out.”

With 10 new faces arriving from high school, overseas, or other universities, Davis and his staff emphasized the importance of building chemistry quickly. An offseason trip to the Outer Banks and other team activities helped bring the group closer — alongside more symbolic gestures like the handbook that birthed the slogan.

When the motto was introduced, the Tar Heels likely didn’t anticipate how heavily they would lean on it during a season that has rarely gone according to plan.

“We’ve used it through all the adversity we’ve faced this year, through all the tough times,” Trimble said. “We say it every day to remind each other. That’s why you hear Coach talk about it. That’s why you hear Henri talk about it — because it really means something to this team.”

After opening conference play with three losses in its first five games against middle-of-the-pack ACC opponents, the two-word mantra gave North Carolina a common ground to reset. The Tar Heels responded by winning 10 of their last 12 games entering Saturday’s regular-season finale.

“And the guys have really (stayed connected) this year, and I think that contributes to being able to still be successful with the adjustments, with the changes after losses, to be able to regroup and just continue to move forward,” Davis said.

The guiding words have also helped North Carolina navigate 15 games in which the Tar Heels have been shorthanded without one of their three leading scorers, winning 12 of them.

Most recently, UNC has been without leading scorer Caleb Wilson for the past six games. And if you want to see the “just us” motto in action, look no further than Wilson’s presence on the bench during that stretch.

“You see Caleb, he’s a star player on the bench celebrating for everybody else and wants everybody to do good,” Veesaar said. “There’s nobody who thinks, ‘I don’t want anybody doing too good because it might take my minutes.’ Everybody is just celebrating each other and wishing the best for all of us.”

With their toughest test of the season awaiting Saturday inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, “just us,” like it has all season, has remained a point of emphasis in UNC’s preparation for the rematch with No. 1 Duke.

“It’s gonna mean a lot for us, because it’s a hostile environment — people are definitely gonna be rooting against us,” Veesaar said. “The fans there are really close to the court, but at the end of the day, we can control the narrative of the game with the way we play. Anybody who’s not on the court can’t control the outcome.

“So just staying cool, not letting something the fans might say or poke at you get you a little bit angry to respond or interact with them. So just staying cool throughout the game, concentrating on the game and going play by play.”