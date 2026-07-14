Terrence Brown's Story Coming to the Big Screen

From finishing high school without a Division I offer to emerging as one of the most sought-after guards in the transfer portal before committing to North Carolina, Terrence Brown‘s journey sounds like something straight out of a movie.

On Thursday night in Las Vegas, it officially becomes one.

“Basketball State: The Story of Terrence Brown” will debut Thursday at the 2026 Summer League Film Festival, held in conjunction with NBA Summer League.

Directed by Gabe Hostetler, a Minneapolis-area native and one of Brown’s childhood friends, the short film chronicles Brown’s journey from Columbia Heights High School to Golden State Prep, Fairleigh Dickinson, Utah and, ultimately, Chapel Hill through behind-the-scenes footage captured at every stop along the way.

“I see this project as an opportunity to show people the person (Brown) is,” Hostetler told Inside Carolina. “Everyone knows Terrence is an incredible player, a baller on the court, but he’s overcome so much.

“For him to be where he’s at now is just a beacon of hope for everyone from Minnesota, and other hoopers around the world that are overlooked and undersized.”

Hostetler grew up training alongside Brown in the Minneapolis suburbs before playing basketball at nearby Armstrong High School. Following graduation, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in filmmaking, directing projects for brands such as Red Bull while working with artists including Rick Ross and Metro Boomin.

Five years ago, Hostetler returned home intent on making a documentary about Minnesota’s rich basketball culture. One of his first calls was to Brown, then entering his senior season at Columbia Heights High School.

“He was very underrated, no Division I offers, he had a couple local Division II and Division III looks, and he was having a great senior season, but he was still very much under the radar,” Hostetler said. “I just always loved his personality and his character, so I was like, ‘I need to start documenting this kid and his journey.’”

Inspired by Minnesota’s long list of basketball stars — from Paige Bueckers and Chet Holmgren to Tyus and Tre Jones — Hostetler initially envisioned a broader story about the state’s basketball culture.

About a year into production, while filming Brown and Golden State Prep at the Big Shots Prep Nationals in Rock Hill, S.C., the project took a different direction.

It became Brown’s story.

“I just saw Terrence’s belief and hunger to get that Division I offer to continue his journey and there was something about that trip,” Hostetler said. “I had shot a ton of the documentary at that point, but that trip cemented to me that this is a story I need to dial in on more than any other.”

To fit the festival’s parameters, Thursday’s premiere in Las Vegas will feature a condensed, 20-minute version of the feature-length documentary. The full film will include some of the biggest names in Minnesota basketball alongside Brown, the people who helped shape his career and Brown himself reflecting on the path that ultimately led him to North Carolina.

“This first 20-minute cut that people are gonna see is really the foundation,” Hostetler said. “You really get a sense of where he’s from and what he’s been through, to get to this point.”

Brown, Hostetler and several members of North Carolina’s program will attend the film’s premiere Thursday night at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center, the primary venue for NBA Summer League games.

Following the screening, Brown and Hostetler will take part in a live Q&A discussing the film and answering questions from attendees.

And while Thursday’s premiere may mark the film’s debut, Brown’s story is still being written. Hostetler has already made the trip to Chapel Hill to begin filming at North Carolina and plans to spend Brown’s first season documenting the next chapter of Brown’s career in Carolina blue, incorporating the coaches, teammates and staff who have become part of his journey.

“I thought I was going to be done with this documentary years ago,” Hostetler said. “But as Terrence has continued to ascend and rise through the levels, it’s just become clear that this documentary is so deeply rooted in his story and his desire to make it.”