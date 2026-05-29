Terrence Brown Q&A: 'Winning is My Biggest Focus'

Not long after Michael Malone was announced as North Carolina’s head coach on April 7, he and his new coaching staff sat down to watch film on potential portal additions for the Tar Heels.

It was likely a strange sight at first, Malone two years removed from hosting the Larry O’Brien trophy, and one year removed from coaching pro basketball’s most productive player, studying Utah vs. BYU tape. But what came from those film sessions and conversations was a pretty clear top target list. And the only lead guard Malone seriously considered was Terrence Brown, the one he ultimately landed.

As a sophomore at Fairleigh Dickinson, Brown averaged 20.6 points, tops in the Northeastern Conference, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He parlayed that into a successful season at Utah, where he averaged a team-high 19.9 points per game, to go with 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

On Saturday, Brown heads to Chapel Hill to begin his Carolina career. Before arriving, he chatted with Inside Carolina about his portal recruitment, goals for the season, and his relationship with Michael Malone.

What’s it been like getting to know Michael Malone?

Terrence Brown: “He’s just a straight forward and caring person. How much of a heart he has is what I feel goes unnoticed. He’s an intense coach that’s all about winning and I love that. I know that he’ll push me to my limit and that’s what I need from a coach to help me go to the next level. He has a real attention to detail because he obviously knows what he’s talking about.”

Fair to say playing for him was a big part of your decision to pick Carolina?

“For sure, he had a big impact on me going there. And then the culture there was cool. The assistants have won national championships there – Coach (Sean) May and Coach (Pat) Sully (Sullivan). It’s a culture and family, that’s what made me lean towards them.”

You were the new staff’s first portal visitor not even a week after Malone was hired. What was your official visit like?

“They welcomed me with open arms. As soon as I got off the plane, Coach Malone and the whole staff greeted me. I got to walk on campus, and it was cool seeing all the students walking around. It felt like a real culture, like I said. I got to meet (former UNC forward) Caleb (Wilson), the whole staff, people in the academics office, (general manager) Jim Tanner, everybody. It felt like home.”

You mentioned that Coach Malone brought your film to the assistants instead of the other way around. What did that mean to you?

“It stood out to me, because we were watching film and he has all my clips ready to go. He’s pointing out each thing, he knows my passing reads, and my scoring reads… he knew everything about my game and said how much he liked it.”

What else did he say about your game?

“Obviously the thing that sticks out is my scoring. He loves that, when we watched film he said he thinks I can improve my playmaking. He said I’m actually good at playmaking and told me I could thrive with more players around me. My defensive efforts, he showed my anticipation on defense and a lot of good clips where I was staying solid on defense. He said he wants to make me more grounded and not gambling as much defensively, and that I can be a great defender.

“He wants my playmaking and assists up and my turnovers down. He said the scoring is always going to be there, that I’m just a baller player, and a scorer at heart. The other things, he’s going to help me improve on and become a better player.”

About a week after your official visit, the whole staff came out to see you in Las Vegas. What was that like?

“It really meant a lot to me because it was a few days after my aunt’s passing. They expressed how much they were thinking of me and how bad they felt, because they built a relationship with her on the visit as well. It just showed how much love they had for me and how genuine the coaching staff is.”

What’s it been like working with Impact basketball in Las Vegas?

“I came here as soon as Utah’s season ended, so a little more than two months ago. We’ve been down here grinding. (Impact founder) Joe (Abunassar) pushes me every single day. He spends a lot of time with me talking me through a lot of things. His whole thing is that you have to fall in love with the little things. Even the things that are annoying and that you don’t feel like you need to do.

“It’s the same footwork, every day. The same mindset to get better, every day. The same shooting form, every day. Another thing Coach Malone says to me is that you’re always getting better or worse, never staying the same.”

Which way are you going, getting better or worse?

“Oh, I’m getting better. My shot is better. I’m getting stronger in the weight room. My reads are better because I’ve been able to play with other great players like Zuby Ejiofor during pickup and runs. We worked out a lot together before he left for the combine, doing pick-and-roll reads (PnR), skip passes off of PnR, hitting guys on the wing for open shots. I’m just a better player overall than I was when the season ended.”

How would you describe your game to someone who isn’t familiar with it?

“I feel like I’m good at getting downhill, getting paint touches, creating for myself and others. I’m athletic. I can shoot, and I’ve seen that people have been critiquing my shooting, but I think I’m a better shooter than they think, which I’m going to show this year. I can defend, which I’m also going to show this year. I feel like people have been speaking on that as well.”

Have you established relationships with any of UNC’s returning players, commits, or signees?

“I’ve spoken to (FC Barcelona center Sayon) Keita since he committed. I’ve spoken with Isaiah Denis the most of anyone, I’ve talked to Jaydon Young and a few other guys. I haven’t talked to (Matt) Able yet, but his agent was saying he’s super excited to play with me. I’m just excited to be with everyone on the team.”

What was the conversation with Keita like?

“It was like on social media and DMs. I was just telling him ‘hey man, let’s do it, looking forward to playing with you.’ It’s going to be cool to have a lob threat like him. He’s been playing great overseas, and I’ve enjoyed watching him.”

What are you most excited about at Carolina?

“Honestly, the fans. As long as I’ve been in college I haven’t gotten to play for a fan base like this. I’m looking forward to being able to come to every home game and having it be packed out with diehard fans. And, obviously, I haven’t really won in college, and I hear people saying that. Winning is my biggest focus going into this season, that’s the most important thing.”