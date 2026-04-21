Utah Guard Terrence Brown Commits to UNC

North Carolina and head coach Michael Malone made another important transfer portal addition on Tuesday in Utah guard Terrence Brown, who announced his commitment with On3. He’s the second transfer addition this offseason for new head coach Michael Malone, joining Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas. Brown took visits to UNC and Kansas last week, and also considered Kentucky. Sources confirm Brown met with the UNC coaching staff in Las Vegas on Monday.

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound Minneapolis, Minn. native, earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors for averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists for a Utah team that finished at the bottom of the conference standings.

“TB has come a long way,” Utah head coach Alex Jensen said on his coach’s radio show in January. “From being a scorer in other stops, I think he’s made big jumps in controlling the game, getting his other teammates involved, have more of a complete game and also being the stopper.”

Brown, in turn, recognized the impact his coach was aiming to make on his game.

“Coach Jensen’s really just been emphasizing me being like a playmaker and getting my teammates open so that’s what I’ve been trying to emphasize the most being here is just trying to get players going to start games and throughout games,” Brown said on the same show, emphasizing how he likes to be coached hard. “That’s what I really wasn’t doing last year at FDU so just trying to be more of a playmaker as well as balancing my scoring.”

Brown announced his entrance into the transfer portal on April 6: “After much consideration and prayer, I will be testing the 2026 NBA Draft waters while also maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal,” he said in a released statement.

This is Brown’s second run in the transfer portal, as he transferred to Utah out of Fairleigh Dickinson last offseason.

In two seasons at FDU, Brown was named to the Northeast Conference All-Rookie Team as a freshman and then earned First-Team All-NEC honors as a sophomore after averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.