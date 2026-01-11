Texas Tight End Transfer Jordan Washington Commits to UNC
North Carolina picked up a commitment from Texas TE transfer Jordan Washington on Sunday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
During his two years in Austin, Washington, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound Houston native, played in nine games with two starts, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He has three years of eligibility.
Top 10
- 1Trending
UNC Hangs On vs. WFU
Reporting from Smith Center
- 2Trending
Hubert on Defense
Blunt words from head coach
- 3Hot
Latest on Mingo
Five-star guard update
- 4Breaking
OL Follows Petrino
Transfer commitment
- 5
3pt Data
Inside the numbers
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“[Washington] brings that every-down tight end,” Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks said in August. “Jordan Washington now is 260 and change. He can catch. He’s got a great catch radius. I think the physicality with the pads on in the run game is going to be the key for him. He was 218, he goes to 260, he gets hurt, he has not a big body of work for blocking…”
Washington was a four-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in the 2024 class.
UNC’s tight end room returns just one player from the 2025 season — Shamar Easter. Washington and fellow TE transfers Jelani Thurman (Ohio State) and Jaxxon Warren (Colorado State) will help fill out that room.
Washington’s commitment brings UNC’s Portal haul to 17.
UNC Transfer Portal Commitments
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
- TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
Had seven catches for 84 yards
- TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
Had seven catches for 109 yards