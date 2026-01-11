Texas Tight End Transfer Jordan Washington Commits to UNC

North Carolina picked up a commitment from Texas TE transfer Jordan Washington on Sunday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

During his two years in Austin, Washington, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound Houston native, played in nine games with two starts, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He has three years of eligibility.

“[Washington] brings that every-down tight end,” Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks said in August. “Jordan Washington now is 260 and change. He can catch. He’s got a great catch radius. I think the physicality with the pads on in the run game is going to be the key for him. He was 218, he goes to 260, he gets hurt, he has not a big body of work for blocking…”

Washington was a four-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in the 2024 class.

UNC’s tight end room returns just one player from the 2025 season — Shamar Easter. Washington and fellow TE transfers Jelani Thurman (Ohio State) and Jaxxon Warren (Colorado State) will help fill out that room.

Washington’s commitment brings UNC’s Portal haul to 17.

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments