North Carolina
Texas Tight End Transfer Jordan Washington Commits to UNC

Don Callahan

North Carolina picked up a commitment from Texas TE transfer Jordan Washington on Sunday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

During his two years in Austin, Washington, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound Houston native, played in nine games with two starts, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He has three years of eligibility.

“[Washington] brings that every-down tight end,” Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks said in August. “Jordan Washington now is 260 and change. He can catch. He’s got a great catch radius. I think the physicality with the pads on in the run game is going to be the key for him. He was 218, he goes to 260, he gets hurt, he has not a big body of work for blocking…”

Washington was a four-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in the 2024 class.

UNC’s tight end room returns just one player from the 2025 season — Shamar Easter. Washington and fellow TE transfers Jelani Thurman (Ohio State) and Jaxxon Warren (Colorado State) will help fill out that room.

Washington’s commitment brings UNC’s Portal haul to 17.

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments

  1. QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
    Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
  2. OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
    Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
  3. TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
    Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
  4. DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
    Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
  5. DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
    Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
  6. WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
    Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
  7. OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
    Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
  8. DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
    Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
  9. QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
    Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
  10. LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
    Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
  11. WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
    Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
  12. OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
    Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle
  13. LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
    Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons
  14. OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
    Played in one game in 2025
  15. Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
    Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
  16. TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
    Had seven catches for 84 yards
  17. TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
    Had seven catches for 109 yards