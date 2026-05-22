The Doctor Delivers: Carter French Providing Clutch Outfield Play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is a truth universally acknowledged that Carter French is North Carolina’s resident good doctor. But how good is he?

Well, he’s not technically a doctor yet, although he is a step closer, having taken his MCAT on one of the Tar Heels’ rare bye weeks. He just graduated from UNC, finishing his academic career in Chapel Hill. However, his playing days are not over in Carolina blue yet, an athletic career that started when a former coach in Tampa called UNC head coach Scott Forbes about a “really athletic,” albeit string bean of a kid.

After four years, French has become surgical in his ability to lay down a bunt, a skill he did not possess when arriving on campus. He’s worked his way into the lineup, becoming an almost everyday player. He solidified the Tar Heels defensively in 2025 while recording an ever-important 3-for-5 game in the regional final against Oklahoma.

Now, in the ACC Tournament, he’s increasing his legend of “good.” He’s always been sure-handed defensively, a product of his wide receiver days at Tampa Jesuit, but Friday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal performance against the Hokies was something else.

“The play of the game really was when their right fielder catches the ball in the gap with the bases loaded,” Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc said. “That’s probably for me was a play of the game.”

UNC starter Jason DeCaro surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his college career to Ethan Gibson and Henry Cooke in the third inning, giving the Hokies a one-run lead. A dropped third strike and a pair of line drive singles loaded the bases with one out for the Tar Heels’ ace.

Nick Locurto put up a shallow single to left, and Tyler Howe zipped toward the ball and put his weight behind the throw to keep Ethan Ball at third base. That was crucial outfield play one.

Then Sam Gates stepped up to bat and barreled a 94-hour fastball low in the zone to the ServePro ad in right center. French darted toward the tailing ball, extended his glove, recorded the out, and then bounced off the padded wall while saving a couple of runs from scoring and ending what could’ve been a disastrous inning. That was crucial outfield play two.

“I thought the play of the game for us was Carter French’s playing right field. I think that game is a completely different game if he doesn’t make that play,” Forbes said.

French was the hero of the game, but the entire outfield was on defense for the air raid. DeCaro is a fly ball pitcher, and the trio of Howe, Owen Hull, and French wrangled four outs in the air for DeCaro and three for reliever Caden Glauber.

The Tar Heels have had a flow of steady outfielders recently with standouts such as Casey Cook, Kane Kepley, Anthony Donofrio and Vance Honeycutt, and expectations are always high for the three who take the grass. French is the only returner from last year’s outfield, and both Hull and Howe were new to the ACC scene.

But the three of them have gelled, with a Spider Man celebration to cap off wins and play in the outfield that only sometimes leads to a collision. Howe moved up from high school, where he split duties in the outfield and first. Hull moved over after playing right next to George Mason’s James Quinn-Irons to take the hallowed mantle of Tar Heel centerfielder.

“They’ve gotten better,” Forbes said. “Owen Hull’s gotten better; he played right field last year for George Mason. But Howe getting behind that ball too, and they had to hold him, was another big moment. But honestly, I thought that ball that French caught, I thought it was gone.”

French is in the lineup for the defense he provides, but has come into his own at the plate as well after struggling earlier in the season. The .231 batting average is not the prettiest, but he leads the team in sac hits, is a wicked bunter, and went 1-for-2 against Virginia Tech.

At the end of the day, defenses don’t need to play him deep or to watch out for major power, but French knows his operation game within the UNC system.

“I know my role on this team is to get on base, especially if I’m hitting at the bottom of the lineup,” French said after going 3-for-4 against Georgia Tech earlier in the season. “I think I was getting a little away from that, trying to play a little outside of my game and just work in the cages. It takes time. It’s a long season, and it’s hard, it’s not easy to hit.”

It’s a grand trajectory for a kid who worked for four years to find his spot on the team. It may be Dr. French’s last go-round with the Tar Heels, but he’s going to make it a memorable one.