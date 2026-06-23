The Legacy of North Carolina's 2026 Diamond Heels

OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Forbes stepped away from the podium following North Carolina’s national championship loss Monday night, exited the press room, and immediately embraced his predecessor, Mike Fox.

Both men had tears in their eyes, overcome with emotion.

Forbes was experiencing a pain Fox knew all too well — reaching the final series in Omaha only to fall short of the ultimate goal.

“It breaks your heart, it is designed to break your heart,” former Major League Baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti wrote in his 1977 essay, “The Green Fields of the Mind.”

As the Diamond Heels leaned over the railing of the third-base dugout and watched Oklahoma celebrate its third national championship, Giamatti’s words rang true.

They rang true as Forbes embraced Fox. They rang true as North Carolina captains Gavin Gallaher and Matthew Matthijs took the podium one final time wearing the white pinstriped uniforms they had spent years representing.

“This is probably the most hurt I’ve ever felt in my life,” Gallaher said. “And not just because we’re one game away from doing something that no UNC baseball team has ever done, but more so just because this is the end of the season.”

North Carolina’s pursuit of the program’s first national championship ended Monday night. The Tar Heels will return to Chapel Hill disappointed by the result, but grateful for the journey that carried them within one win of history.

“Baseball, it’s the best game there is,” Forbes said.

Few sports offer the unpredictability that baseball does. Yet year after year, North Carolina has found a way to rise above it, building one of the sport’s most consistent winners.

That consistency was far from guaranteed entering 2026.

The Tar Heels welcomed 20 newcomers — 11 freshmen and nine transfers — while replacing seven starters from last season’s super regional team. After dropping their first two ACC games to Virginia by a combined score of 22-5, Omaha felt a long way away.

Then something clicked.

North Carolina won 42 of its next 52 games entering the national championship finale, transforming an unproven group into one of the last two teams standing.

“The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again,” Giamatti wrote. “And it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings.”

As the weather warmed in Chapel Hill, so did the Tar Heels. Led by homegrown veterans like Carter French, Gallaher and Matthijs, North Carolina hosted a regional, survived a winner-take-all super regional and returned to Omaha with a chance to accomplish something no team in program history ever had.

“And then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone,” Giamatti concluded. “You count on it, rely on it to buffer the passage of time, to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive, and then just when the days are all twilight, when you need it most, it stops.”

North Carolina’s season stopped Monday night.

When the first pitch of the 2027 season is thrown at Boshamer Stadium, Matthijs won’t be there. Neither will Carter French, along with six others who will have exhausted their college eligibility. Several other Tar Heels may soon begin professional careers after hearing their names called in next month’s MLB Draft.

“We say it all the time, from the very beginning, this team will never be this team again,” Gallaher said.

Forbes often preaches that every team is different. Every season presents new challenges, new personalities and new lessons — this year’s lesson centered on togetherness.

“They taught me the importance of what being a team means, because you do have a lot of new guys,” Forbes said. “But they kept the team first. And because of that, we’re sitting here right now. We’re just not on the right end of it.”

When the story of North Carolina’s 2026 season is retold, the ending will always sting. The Tar Heels came one win short of delivering the first national championship in program history. But that doesn’t diminish what this group accomplished or the memories it created along the way.

“This group loved each other all season,” Forbes said. “They took us on a ride that was unbelievable. We came up a little bit short. But I would take that ride again every day of the year.”